Ariel M Ward

In each case, the thieves broke in, smashed gaming machines, took cash and left — often in under two minutes. “Aren’t the bars and restaurants having enough frickin’ problems?” said one tavern owner. One restaurant was hit twice in two days.
The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.
“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.
It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.
This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.
Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.
Arthur T. Dexter, 68, of the 6900 block of Prince Drive, was charged with a one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13; that is a Class A felony, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
A Racine teenager who claimed to have been selling a PlayStation 5 allegedly robbed two people of $700 each, one of them at gunpoint, during supposed meetups to sell a PS5 at local parks, according to police.
The confusion surrounding property tax bills comes from the public's general misunderstanding of how taxes are calculated, according to the director of school financial services for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.