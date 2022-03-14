Area organizations welcome spring with events

Two area organizations are celebrating the spring (or vernal) equinox, which takes place on Sunday, March 20.

An equinox is the day when the plane of the earth's equator passes through the geometric center of the sun's disk. In other words, it is the moment at which the center of the visible sun is directly above the equator.

On the day of an equinox, daytime and nighttime are of about equal duration all over the planet, and celebrations mark this event:

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting its Vernal Equinox Candlelight Hike on Friday, March 18.

The hikes start at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Participants should check in at the front of the nature center during one of three start times before following the candlelit trail through the woods.

This program is self-guided. Pre-registration is required; no walk-ins. The cost is $6 for the general public and $4.50 for Friends of Pringle members.

"The spring equinox has been celebrated in many cultures as the beginning of spring, or even a new year, when the days are equal parts light and dark," Pringle officials said.

Note: Hikers should dress for the weather, bring a face covering and leave lights (and pets) at home. Registration is due by March 17. Proceeds will go to support educational programming at Pringle Nature Center. Register at pringlenc.org/events .

The Eco-Justice Center, located at 7133 Michna Road in Caledonia, will hold a Spring Equinox Celebration, followed by its first-ever "Open Barn" event, on Sunday, March 20.

The center will "mark the coming warmth of spring with a bonfire lighting and reflection and contemplate the changing seasons through seed planting activities for the whole family," center officials said.

Attendees are encouraged to explore the grounds or stop by the new gift shop.

The Spring Equinox Celebration is 2 to 3:30 p.m. Guests are then invited to stick around until 4:30 p.m. for the Open Barn event.

The center is also seeking volunteers to serve on several committees or the board of directors. Guests can take a tour of the grounds and hear from MaryLynn Conter Strack, executive director. Participants will learn about the goals for the various committees and how to contribute their time and talents to the center's mission.

Admission is free; however, there is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, go to ecojusticecenter.org.

