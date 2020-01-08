Area News In Brief

Sheriff announces promotion
RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Tuesday announced the promotion of Sgt. James Evans to the rank of lieutenant.
Evans will serve as the administrative lieutenant in the support services division.
Lt. Evans started his law enforcement career in 2007. He has been with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office since 2012.
Evans has served the community as a patrol deputy, an investigator and operations division sergeant.
In his new position as support services lieutenant, Evans will be tasked with the role of public information officer, court security operations, records bureau, special events coordinator and grant coordinator to name a few.
Old milk house destroyed in blaze
WHEATLAND — Faulty electrical equipment is believed to be the cause of a Wheatland shed fire on Friday in the 6900 block of 368th Avenue, according to Randall Fire Assistant Chief Matt Gronke.
The structure, an estimated 100-year-old milk house, was fully engulfed in flames when multiple fire departments arrived around 1:15 p.m. The shed is located about 20 feet from a cattle barn and 75 feet from a residence.
Wheatland, Twin Lakes, Randall and firefighters responded to the scene, which is about a mile south of Highway 50 and southwest of New Munster.
There were no injuries reported due to the incident. The animals in the barn were temporarily relocated for safety precautions, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
The shed contained fencing and dog food. There was an overhead light and heater in the 300-square-foot structure, with electrical service connected to the cattle barn.
Teen cited after egging incident
SOMERS — A 19-year-old Kenosha man was cited for criminal damage to property and ticketed for multiple traffic violations after reportedly throwing an egg at another vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Highway 142 and I-94, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
The egg hit a pickup truck, chipping the paint on the hood and splattering on the windshield. Damage was estimated at $1,200.
The driver of the pickup followed the offending vehicle and reported the license plate number to police.
When confronted by deputies, the suspect reportedly accepted blame for the incident, saying he was “just being stupid,” according to the police report.
The man was driving his mother’s vehicle, which did not have insurance. He was cited for throwing an item at a vehicle and passing in a no-passing zone.
Pedestrian killed on I-94 identified
BRISTOL — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a truck on Interstate 94 early Friday morning near the state line.
Christina M. Oldaker, 38, of Coldwater, Michigan, was the victim, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Sheriff’s Department said the driver of a commercial vehicle was headed south on I-94 at about 4:30 a.m. Friday when he struck the woman, who was on foot just north of the state line. The driver pulled over and called 911.
When deputies arrived they found the woman dead near the west outside wall of the interstate.
“There was no disabled vehicle nearby,” Hannah said. “It is unknown what the pedestrian was doing on the interstate.”
Hannah said he had no information available about the driver, who he said was driving a delivery truck.
He said the driver has been cooperative with investigators.
The crash was still under investigation as of monday.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
