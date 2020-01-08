Area News In Brief

BRISTOL — Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a truck on Interstate 94 early Friday morning near the state line.

Christina M. Oldaker, 38, of Coldwater, Michigan, was the victim, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Christopher Hannah of the Sheriff’s Department said the driver of a commercial vehicle was headed south on I-94 at about 4:30 a.m. Friday when he struck the woman, who was on foot just north of the state line. The driver pulled over and called 911.

When deputies arrived they found the woman dead near the west outside wall of the interstate.

“There was no disabled vehicle nearby,” Hannah said. “It is unknown what the pedestrian was doing on the interstate.”

Hannah said he had no information available about the driver, who he said was driving a delivery truck.

He said the driver has been cooperative with investigators.

The crash was still under investigation as of monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Lee Newspapers

