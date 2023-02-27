Local nature centers are celebrating an early spring tradition of tapping trees to collect sap and make syrup.

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, will host the springtime tradition of Sugarin’ Off pancake breakfasts to celebrate the maple sugar harvest. They will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, March 5-26. Pancakes will be served with Wisconsin maple syrup and a variety of toppings along with sausage and beverage. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 children ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515. Before or after breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugarbush on a self-paced tour to observe how sugar is tapped from maple trees and reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy, 3606 Dyer Lake Road, Burlington, will host two sessions of its maple sugaring program outdoors on Saturday, March 4. The first session will run from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees will learn about the traditions of maple sugaring that have been part of Wisconsin’s history for many centuries in this family-friendly program for all ages. Participants will learn the process of making maple syrup and the rich Native American history behind this tradition as well as tree identification, how to properly tap a maple tree, the process of sap-to-syrup and the traditional sugaring techniques. The program will end with storytelling around a fire. Fees are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Registration is required; go to bit.ly/3xX5xhq.