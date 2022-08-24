 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Are my student loans going to be forgiven? Here's how to stay up to date

Graduation mortar board cap on one hundred dollar bills concept for the cost of a college and university education
Getty

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000.

Biden is canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college, so some borrowers could get a total of $20,000 forgiven.

More information can be found on the federal student loan website: StudentAid.gov/debt-relief-announcement

A fact sheet from the White House says that borrows should sign up to be notified with the latest information at StudentAid.gov/debtrelief

Most people will need to apply for the relief. The Education Department has income data for a small share of borrowers, but the vast majority will need to prove their incomes through an application process.

Officials said applications will be available before the end of the year. Borrowers can sign up for an email alert to let them know when the application is available at ed.gov/subscriptions

— Staff and wire reports

