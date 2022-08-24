Are my student loans going to be forgiven? Here's how to stay up to date

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000.
Biden is canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college, so some borrowers could get a total of $20,000 forgiven.
A fact sheet from the White House says that borrows should sign up to be notified with the latest information at StudentAid.gov/debtrelief
Most people will need to apply for the relief. The Education Department has income data for a small share of borrowers, but the vast majority will need to prove their incomes through an application process.
It's been a long road to recovery for Darryl Clark, a Racine tattoo artist who was the victim of an apparently random shooting that left him with 22 bullet holes. His message for his hometown: "I appreciate the love."
“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” said St. Catherine’s High School Principal Mike Arendt. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”