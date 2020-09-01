Arcia's pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double against Nick Turley (0-1) and scored on Arcia’s hit off Chris Stratton as the Brewers took three of four in the series.

“I was looking for something off speed,” Arcia said through a translator. “I was just trying to put the ball in play. He left one up and I was able to connect on it.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton wasn’t thrilled with the location of the pitch to Arcia.

“It wasn’t the pitch selection, it was the execution of the pitch,” he said. “When you see the execution of two-strike pitches from really good pitchers, they don’t do too much with it, and they end up getting the swing and miss or weak contact.”

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in his first appearance since walking five of the six batters he faced while trying to close out Saturday night’s game. Hader has yet to give up a hit this season.