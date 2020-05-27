Arash Markazi: Phil Mickelson is ready to make 'The Match' an annual event

“I don’t know what specifically it will look like but it would be a competition while also being entertaining and getting the right mixture of individuals to have their personalities come out the way Peyton and Tom shined in this last one,” Mickelson said. “They were humanized with their golf game yet they were competitive and they were funny and entertaining. They let their sense of humor come out. It’s about finding the right mix of those competitors and I don’t think we could get two better guys than who we had in Peyton and Tom. Going forward that will be the challenge. How do we improve on that?”

The original plan for Sunday’s event, which was held at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., was to hold it on June 2, a day after what would have been Game 7 of the NBA’s Western Conference finals, with both events airing on TNT. The COVID-19 pandemic not only changed the schedule but changed the focus to a charitable event, which Zuriff believes will continue to be a part of “The Match” format moving forward.

“We like this event for the day after Thanksgiving,” Zuriff said. “We envision it once a year depending on schedules and health but we like the charitable component of giving back.”

Mickelson believes it could be a new tradition in sports.

“I thought we learned a lot from the first match to make the second one much better and I think we can continue to add on to that,” he said. “Having a partner provided for more interaction and I thought the intimacy of the cameras in the golf cart added a ton. These are elements that we’re going to build on going forward and make it even better.”

