Aquaducks Winter Jamboree set Jan. 15

BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks will hold its annual Winter Jamboree from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Einer Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Ave.

The event features an ice fishing tournament, family games and activities, food, and 50/50 and basket raffles. People can catch fish for free all weekend; no fishing license will be required.

Early bird registration costs $20 from Aquaducks members or at Beachview Bar, 30427 Durand Ave. Day of registration costs $25.

After ice fishing, people can join the Aquaducks at Beachview Bar for games and to draw raffle prize winners.

The Browns Lake Aquaducks are an all-volunteer, nonprofit, family-oriented organization. The group performs free water ski shows on Thursday nights Memorial Day through Labor Day at Fischer Park. Their goal is to raise funds to advance their junior development program, assist with the show production and maintenance expenses. For more information, go to aquaducks.org.

