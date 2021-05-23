**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** April (DOB 3/11/21) is a cute short hair black kitten. April... View on PetFinder
A witness said that, just minutes after the crash, the father of the children arrived, getting out of his car and yelling "My babies! Where are my babies?"
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020. This shooting was the third homicide of 2021 so far, according to the RPD.
A 22-year-old Burlington man has a date in municipal court after allegedly driving a mini-bike on a sidewalk. The man says he had good reason to be in a hurry — his fiancee was in labor.
A 17-year-old has been charged in the Saturday night killing of Deveon D. Robbins, although court documents show that the teenager denies his involvement in the fatality.
The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.
More than 50 buildings have been demolished due to their dilapidated states since 2016 in the City of Racine. “It feels great to rehab those old buildings and bring them back to life again. But in all reality, the highest and best use for that lot would be to tear it down and put in residential units,” Jerry Gulley, of Image Real Estate, said.
There are some things that have not changed for Charnele Evans, including her manis and pedis every two weeks. “I want my daughters to know this is not man’s work ... I didn’t have to change anything about me,” the mother said. “Nothing about me has changed since I have been on this job – besides me being happy.”
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.
RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her operating while intoxicated, first offense, after allegedly being involved in a rollover cra…
CALEDONIA — James F. Svoboda III, the former parks manager for the Village of Caledonia who also worked with and still lives in Mount Pleasant…
