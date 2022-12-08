 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April L. Howe

  • 0
April Howe

April L. Howe, 1000 block of Stratford Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of a controlled substance, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News