April L Howe
April L Howe

April Howe

April L Howe, 1700 block of Grande Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

