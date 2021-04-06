April art classes at Anderson Arts Center

ART CLASSES OFFERED
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering these creative classes for children and adults:
- “Painting Places,” ages 12-17, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 17. Children will bring a photo of their yard, house, garden, park, vacation spot or any place they like to be and learn the techniques of painting with acrylics. Fee: $40.
- “Earth Day Art,” ages 5-11, 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Youth will celebrate Earth Day by creating art in honor of the plants and rocks of the Earth. They will paint a pot, plant a flower and learn how to take care of it. They will also learn how to turn their lakeshore rock collection into art by painting a mini scene on a rock. Fee: $40.
- “Garden Art for Mother’s Day,” ages 5-10, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Youth will learn how to make a flower basket for gathering garden treasures out of fleece and yarn, a personalized stress toy with a balloon and wooden flower ornaments. Fee: $35.
- “Ballroom Dance,” all ages and skill levels, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11-June 1. Covers basic dance skills and advanced techniques. Fee: $75 per couple. A second session will begin June 8.
Supplies are included and advance registration is required; call 262-653-0481 or go to kempercenter.com.