Application period opens for FEMA's Youth Preparedness Council

CHICAGO — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that youth leaders across the nation can now apply to become a part of the 2022 Youth Preparedness Council (YPC).

YPC members are students in grades eight through 11 who are selected to support disaster preparedness and make a difference in their communities. The YPC is an opportunity for young leaders to engage with FEMA and provide their perspectives, feedback and opinions related to preparedness, to grow their leadership skills and to support the resilience of their communities. YPC members are chosen based on their passion for preparedness and helping others, their involvement in their community, and their aptitude for working in a team and as a leader.

Students from Region 5 states who apply for the National Youth Preparedness Council will also be considered for a place on the Region 5 Youth Preparedness Council (Region 5 YPC). The Region 5 YPC is an additional service and leadership opportunity for high school students living in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio.

“Young people are the emergency managers of tomorrow and the key to creating a more resilient nation in the face of a changing climate and increasing disaster risks,” said Moises Dugan, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “Through the YPC, FEMA is committed to empowering youth with the resources to get involved in preparedness-related activities and help improve disaster readiness in their communities.”

Students must complete their applications by 11:59 p.m. March 6 to be considered. Interested students can apply online at https://community.fema.gov/PreparednessCommunity/s/apply-to-ypc.

For more information about the YPC, go to ready.gov/kids/youth-preparedness-council or email FEMA-Prepare@fema.dhs.gov.

