YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., is offering summer fun at its farm park. A pass includes:
- All-day access to the farm park and kids korral.
- Visit and feed the goats at the golden goat bridge.
- Climb on the new spider web.
- Visit the Bees and Trees Learning Center.
- Learn all about Johnny Appleseed in the Johnny Appleseed History Walk.
- Zip down the Jack & the Beanstalk giant slide.
- Find your way through the cool cow maze.
- Cruise through the pedal kart raceway on the pedal karts.
- Play on the rainbow play structure and Amish-built train.
- Climb the straw mountain, visit the corn palace corn box, explore the little red hay barn.
- Hand-led pony rides for children (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays)
Farm Park hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. day (last admissions sold at 3 p.m.). The cost is $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays.