Republicans send anti-abortion bills to Evers' desk, veto expected

MADISON — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to a package of anti-abortion bills, many of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed two years ago and is all but certain to reject again.

Republicans do not have enough votes in the Legislature to override an Evers veto.

Republicans said they were trying again because the measures are a priority and there's a chance Evers will change his mind. Democrats, who all voted against the bills, accused Republicans of only taking up the bills to energize conservatives ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

“This is a political game being played by Republicans to gin up their base," Democratic Rep. Lisa Subeck, of Madison, said prior to debate. “This is nothing but theater. They know that these bills will not become law.”

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defended bringing the bills up for a vote, saying “our caucus is proud to be pro life. These bills should be bipartisan.”

Evers is up for reelection next year, as is everyone in the Assembly and half of the state Senate. Evers did not immediately return a message asking if he would veto the measures.