Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Players were devoted to him and played electrifying attacking soccer that lit up stadiums in France and abroad.

Marseille also won five French league titles between 1989-93 and the league and French Cup double in '89. But the '93 title was stripped and Marseille relegated to the second tier because of a match-fixing scandal. Players for league rival Valenciennes were paid to throw a game, with a lump sum of money buried in the garden of one of the players. Tapie was convicted of rigging the match and served more than five months in jail. Marseille was not able to defend its European crown.

The prosecutor in that case said at the time that "soccer has come out of this sordid, stained and dirty."

Marseille fans, however, continued to adore Tapie. Admirers on Sunday attached bouquets of flowers to a portrait of Tapie erected outside the club's stadium.

Tributes also came from Marseille's rivals. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe tweeted: "RIP to this great man."

Known by the nickname "Nanar," the gregarious Tapie started his career as a singer and made his fortune by buying out struggling companies. He was a familiar figure for decades, known for his tailored suits and a broad lower jaw.