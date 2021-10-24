A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors

“I felt compelled to look back even though I was warned not to,” she said, referencing the biblical account of Lot’s wife turning into a pillar of salt. “I knew I risked being changed, but I had to face the past for the sake of my father.

“It was not easy for me to bring these other families the truth. It was painful. But it was their story, and it belonged to them.”

It’s important, she believes, for the younger generations to keep the reality of the Holocaust alive.

Aaron Eisen, Anna’s 30-year-old son and co-author of “Pillar of Salt,” voiced pride in his mother’s efforts.

“My grandfather, when he would give speeches, would say that the Holocaust was incomprehensible, that we can’t comprehend how this happened,” said Aaron Eisen, who attended the New Jersey gathering. “But I think over time we are beginning to comprehend, and what my mother is talking about, is that there’s still so much to learn. With the technology and the archives, there’s still so many more lessons.”

As Ruth Salton approaches her 100th birthday, even she now understands the importance of telling the story, she said.