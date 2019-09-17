Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Muskego (7) 4-0 79 1

2. Kimberly 4-0 66 2

3. Waunakee 4-0 62 3

4. Bay Port (1) 4-0 56 4

5. Mequon Homestead 4-0 44 5

6. Verona Area 4-0 34 6

7. Madison Memorial 4-0 27 7

8. Fond du Lac 3-1 20 T8

9. Menomonie 3-1 18 10

10. Waterford 4-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 6. DeForest 4. Franklin 4. Brookfield Central 3. Menomonee Falls 3. Onalaska 3. Holmen 2.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. St. Catherine's (7) 4-0 77 2

2. St. Croix Central 4-0 63 4

3. Stratford 4-0 59 5

4. Wrightstown 4-0 55 6

5. Catholic Memorial (1) 3-1 50 1

6. Amherst 4-0 34 7

7. Freedom 4-0 27 8

8. New Berlin Eisenhower 3-1 25 3

9. Lodi 4-0 20 9

10. Sparta 4-0 10 T10

Others receiving votes: Grafton 8. Kiel 5. Lake Mills 4. Lake Country Lutheran 3.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Racine Lutheran (7) 4-0 79 1

2. Black Hawk-Warren Ill 4-0 67 2

3. Edgar 4-0 62 3

4. Bangor 4-0 55 4

5. Eau Claire Regis 4-0 48 5

6. Mineral Point 4-0 37 6

7. Hilbert 4-0 36 7

8. Johnson Creek 4-0 26 8

9. Lancaster 4-0 22 9

10. Abbotsford 4-0 7 10

Others receiving votes: St. Mary's Springs

