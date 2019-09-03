Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Muskego (8) 2-0 89 1

2. Kimberly 2-0 72 2

3. Waunakee 2-0 68 3

4. Bay Port (1) 2-0 60 4

5. Fond du Lac 2-0 49 5

6. Mequon Homestead 2-0 41 6

7. Verona Area 2-0 28 NR

8. Madison Memorial 2-0 26 9

9. Brookfield East 2-0 15 NR

10. Menomonie 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Waterford 8. Eau Claire Memorial 7. Onalaska 5. West De Pere 4. DeForest 4. Franklin 3. Watertown 3. Mukwonago 2. Marquette University 1. Brookfield Central 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 2-0 89 1

2. St. Catherine's (1) 2-0 74 2

3. New Berlin Eisenhower 2-0 73 T3

4. St. Croix Central 2-0 59 5

5. Stratford 2-0 50 7

6. Wrightstown 2-0 48 6

7. Grafton 2-0 27 8

8. Freedom 2-0 21 T10

9. Amherst 2-0 19 NR

10. Lake Country Lutheran 1-1 8 T3

Others receiving votes: Columbus 7. Sparta 7. Reedsburg 5. Lodi 4. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Winneconne 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Racine Lutheran (8) 2-0 88 1

2. Black Hawk (1) 2-0 77 2

3. Edgar 2-0 71 3

4. Bangor 2-0 53 4

5. Eau Claire Regis 2-0 52 5

6. Mineral Point 2-0 37 T6

7. Hilbert 2-0 34 8

(tie) Johnson Creek 2-0 34 9

9. Lancaster 2-0 21 10

10. Darlington 2-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Abbotsford 6. St. Mary's Springs 3. Greendale Martin Luther 3. Ithaca 1. Colby 1. Manitowoc Lutheran 1. Manitowoc Roncalli 1.

