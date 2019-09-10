Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Point Last Week

1. Muskego (7) 3-0 79 1

2. Kimberly (1) 3-0 78 2

3. Waunakee 3-0 72 3

4. Bay Port (1) 3-0 61 4

5. Mequon Homestead 3-0 50 6

6. Verona Area 3-0 44 7

7. Madison Memorial 3-0 34 8

8. Fond du Lac 2-1 20 5

(tie) Brookfield East 3-0 20 9

10. Menomonie 3-0 12 10

Others receiving votes: Waterford 7. West De Pere 4. DeForest 3. Brookfield Central 3. Franklin 2. Holmen 2. Menomonee Falls 2. Onalaska 1. Menasha 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 89 1

2. St. Catherine's (1) 3-0 75 2

3. New Berlin Eisenhower 3-0 68 3

4. St. Croix Central 3-0 55 4

5. Stratford 3-0 52 5

6. Wrightstown 3-0 46 6

7. Amherst 3-0 30 9

8. Freedom 3-0 26 8

9. Lodi 3-0 10 NR

10. Sparta 3-0 9 NR

(tie) Grafton 3-0 9 7

(tie) Columbus 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 8. Lake Mills 4. Evansville-Albany 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Kiel 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Racine Lutheran (9) 3-0 90 1

2. Black Hawk 3-0 74 2

3. Edgar 3-0 70 3

4. Bangor 3-0 58 4

5. Eau Claire Regis 3-0 55 5

6. Mineral Point 3-0 47 6

7. Hilbert 3-0 34 7

8. Johnson Creek 3-0 31 8

9. Lancaster 3-0 25 9

10. Abbotsford 3-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Mary's Springs 3. Benton-Scales Mound 1. Cambria-Friesland 1.

(FRIDAY'S RESULT)

Burlington 56

Westosha Central 29

Westosha;13;8;0;8;;29

Burlington;7;28;14;7;;56

First quarter

Westosha — Kazumura 16 run (LeFebve kick)

Burlington — Wallace 18 run (Anderson kick)

Westosha — Mulhollon 46 pass from Carlson (LeFebve kick failed)

Second quarter

Burlington — Wallace 1 run (Anderson kick)

Burlington — Damon 5 run (Anderson kick)

Westosha — Kazumura 80 pass from Simmons (LeFebve kick)

Burlington — Wallace 69 run (Anderson kick)

Burlington — Runkel 16 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)

Third quarter

Burlington — Wallace 69 run (Anderson kick)

Burlington — Traxinger 27 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)

Fourth quarter

Burlington — Hackbarth 1 run (Anderson kick)

Westosha — Kazumura 1 run (conversion good)

;Westosha;Burlington

First downs;18;27

Rushes-yards;39-111;32-347

Passing yards;203;199

Passes;9-20-2;11-17-2

Punts-avg.;6-25.7;1-44

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yds;4-50;9-75

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Westosha: Kazumura 10-57-2, Simmons 8-28, Eppers 9-21, Honzelka 4-19, Greco 3-8, Carlson 3-(-6). Burlington: Wallace 16-274-4, Damon 6-51-1, Hackbarth 5-28-1, O'Laughlin 3-10, Welka 1-(-4).

PASSING — Westosha: Simmons 1-2-80-1-0, Carlson 4-9-68-1-0, Greco 4-9-55. Burlington: Damon 9-15-156-2-0, O'Laughlin 2-2-43.

RECEIVING — Westosha: Kazumura 3-115-1, Mulhollon 2-53-1, Gulliford 1-16, Francis 1-10, Grinde 1-6, Bronson 1-3. Burlington: Safar 2-63, Traxinger 3-56-1, Runkel 3-40, Wallace 1-21, Hackbarth 2-19.

