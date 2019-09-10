Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Point Last Week
1. Muskego (7) 3-0 79 1
2. Kimberly (1) 3-0 78 2
3. Waunakee 3-0 72 3
4. Bay Port (1) 3-0 61 4
5. Mequon Homestead 3-0 50 6
6. Verona Area 3-0 44 7
7. Madison Memorial 3-0 34 8
8. Fond du Lac 2-1 20 5
(tie) Brookfield East 3-0 20 9
10. Menomonie 3-0 12 10
Others receiving votes: Waterford 7. West De Pere 4. DeForest 3. Brookfield Central 3. Franklin 2. Holmen 2. Menomonee Falls 2. Onalaska 1. Menasha 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 3-0 89 1
2. St. Catherine's (1) 3-0 75 2
3. New Berlin Eisenhower 3-0 68 3
4. St. Croix Central 3-0 55 4
5. Stratford 3-0 52 5
6. Wrightstown 3-0 46 6
7. Amherst 3-0 30 9
8. Freedom 3-0 26 8
9. Lodi 3-0 10 NR
10. Sparta 3-0 9 NR
(tie) Grafton 3-0 9 7
(tie) Columbus 3-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Country Lutheran 8. Lake Mills 4. Evansville-Albany 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Kiel 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Racine Lutheran (9) 3-0 90 1
2. Black Hawk 3-0 74 2
3. Edgar 3-0 70 3
4. Bangor 3-0 58 4
5. Eau Claire Regis 3-0 55 5
6. Mineral Point 3-0 47 6
7. Hilbert 3-0 34 7
8. Johnson Creek 3-0 31 8
9. Lancaster 3-0 25 9
10. Abbotsford 3-0 6 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Mary's Springs 3. Benton-Scales Mound 1. Cambria-Friesland 1.
(FRIDAY'S RESULT)
Burlington 56
Westosha Central 29
Westosha;13;8;0;8;—;29
Burlington;7;28;14;7;—;56
First quarter
Westosha — Kazumura 16 run (LeFebve kick)
Burlington — Wallace 18 run (Anderson kick)
Westosha — Mulhollon 46 pass from Carlson (LeFebve kick failed)
Second quarter
Burlington — Wallace 1 run (Anderson kick)
Burlington — Damon 5 run (Anderson kick)
Westosha — Kazumura 80 pass from Simmons (LeFebve kick)
Burlington — Wallace 69 run (Anderson kick)
Burlington — Runkel 16 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
Third quarter
Burlington — Wallace 69 run (Anderson kick)
Burlington — Traxinger 27 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
Fourth quarter
Burlington — Hackbarth 1 run (Anderson kick)
Westosha — Kazumura 1 run (conversion good)
;Westosha;Burlington
First downs;18;27
Rushes-yards;39-111;32-347
Passing yards;203;199
Passes;9-20-2;11-17-2
Punts-avg.;6-25.7;1-44
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yds;4-50;9-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Westosha: Kazumura 10-57-2, Simmons 8-28, Eppers 9-21, Honzelka 4-19, Greco 3-8, Carlson 3-(-6). Burlington: Wallace 16-274-4, Damon 6-51-1, Hackbarth 5-28-1, O'Laughlin 3-10, Welka 1-(-4).
PASSING — Westosha: Simmons 1-2-80-1-0, Carlson 4-9-68-1-0, Greco 4-9-55. Burlington: Damon 9-15-156-2-0, O'Laughlin 2-2-43.
RECEIVING — Westosha: Kazumura 3-115-1, Mulhollon 2-53-1, Gulliford 1-16, Francis 1-10, Grinde 1-6, Bronson 1-3. Burlington: Safar 2-63, Traxinger 3-56-1, Runkel 3-40, Wallace 1-21, Hackbarth 2-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.