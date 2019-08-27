Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points
1. Muskego (7) 1-0 79
2. Kimberly 1-0 54
3. Waunakee 1-0 51
4. Bay Port (1) 1-0 50
5. Fond du Lac 1-0 40
6. Mequon Homestead 1-0 33
7. Marquette University 0-1 25
(tie) Brookfield Central 1-0 25
9. Madison Memorial 1-0 21
10. Hartland Arrowhead 1-0 13
Others receiving votes: La Crosse Central 10. Brookfield East 7. Verona Area 7. West De Pere 5. Franklin 4. Onalaska 4. Holmen 3. DeForest 3. Waterford 2. Waukesha West 1. Appleton North 1. Eau Claire Memorial 1. Menomonie 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points
1. Catholic Memorial(6) 1-0 78
2. St. Catherine's (2) 1-0 61
3. New Berlin Eisenhower 1-0 42
(tie) Lake Country Lutheran 1-0 42
5. St. Croix Central 1-0 39
6. Wrightstown 1-0 32
7. Stratford 1-0 27
8. Grafton 1-0 22
9. GB Notre Dame 1-0 18
10. Freedom 1-0 15
(tie) New Berlin West 1-0 15
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 11. Amherst 9. Edgerton 8. Sparta 6. Reedsburg 4. Cedar Grove-Belgium 3. Kiel 3. Appleton Xavier 2. River Valley 2. Lodi 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points
1. Racine Lutheran (4) 1-0 70
2. Black Hawk (1) 1-0 62
3. Edgar 1-0 55
4. Bangor (1) 1-0 50
5. Eau Claire Regis 1-0 46
6. Mineral Point 1-0 36
(tie) St. Mary's Springs (2) 0-1 36
8. Hilbert 1-0 22
9. Johnson Creek 1-0 16
(tie) Lancaster 1-0 16
Others receiving votes: Grantsburg 6. Greendale Martin Luther 6. Abbotsford 5. Colby 4. Manitowoc Roncalli 4. Potosi 3. Wauzeka-Steuben 1. Almond-Bancroft 1. Iola-Scandinavia 1.
