AP Top 25
Thursday's results
No. 12 Baylor (8-0) beat West Virginia 17-14. Next: at TCU, Saturday, Nov. 9.
No. 20 Appalachian State (7-1) lost to Georgia Southern 24-21. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9.
Saturday's games
No. 4 Clemson vs. Wofford, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oregon at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Utah at Washington, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn vs. Mississippi, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.
No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.
No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Boise State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
No. 23 Wake Forest vs. N.C. State, 11 a.m.
