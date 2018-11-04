AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (60) 9-0 1500 1
2. Clemson 9-0 1435 2
3. Notre Dame 9-0 1381 3
4. Michigan 8-1 1304 5
5. Georgia 8-1 1263 6
6. Oklahoma 8-1 1181 7
7. West Virginia 7-1 1065 12
8. Ohio St. 8-1 1025 8
9. LSU 7-2 1020 4
10. Washington St. 8-1 1010 10
11. UCF 8-0 1001 9
12. Kentucky 7-2 780 11
13. Syracuse 7-2 624 22
14. Utah St. 8-1 586 18
15. Texas 6-3 559 15
16. Fresno St. 8-1 506 20
17. Boston College 7-2 490 24
18. Mississippi St. 6-3 486 21
19. Florida 6-3 400 13
20. Washington 7-3 342 NR
21. Penn St. 6-3 278 14
22. NC State 6-2 264 NR
23. Iowa St. 5-3 230 NR
24. Michigan St. 6-3 215 NR
25. Cincinnati 8-1 141 NR
Others receiving votes: Utah 110, Auburn 93, Wisconsin 37, Army 32, UAB 31, Northwestern 28, Iowa 17, Boise St. 15, Purdue 14, Buffalo 11, Oregon 9, San Diego St. 5, Duke 4, Texas A&M 3, Houston 3, Texas Tech 2.
