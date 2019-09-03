The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2
3. Georgia 1-0 1407 3
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
5. Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5
6. LSU 1-0 1233 6
7. Michigan 1-0 1126 7
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
9. Texas 1-0 1032 10
10. Auburn 1-0 958 16
11. Florida 1-0 940 8
12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
13. Utah 1-0 826 14
14. Washington 1-0 768 13
15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15
16. Oregon 0-1 568 11
17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
18. UCF 1-0 445 17
19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18
20. Iowa 1-0 351 20
21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22
22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23
23. Stanford 1-0 198 25
24. Boise St. 1-0 179 -
25. Nebraska 1-0 86 24
25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21
Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.