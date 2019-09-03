The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2

3. Georgia 1-0 1407 3

4. Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4

5. Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5

6. LSU 1-0 1233 6

7. Michigan 1-0 1126 7

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9

9. Texas 1-0 1032 10

10. Auburn 1-0 958 16

11. Florida 1-0 940 8

12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12

13. Utah 1-0 826 14

14. Washington 1-0 768 13

15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15

16. Oregon 0-1 568 11

17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19

18. UCF 1-0 445 17

19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18

20. Iowa 1-0 351 20

21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22

22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23

23. Stanford 1-0 198 25

24. Boise St. 1-0 179 -

25. Nebraska 1-0 86 24

25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

