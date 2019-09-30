The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (29);5-0;1478;2

2. Clemson (18);5-0;1426;1

3. Georgia (4);4-0;1375;3

4. Ohio St. (7);5-0;1324;5

5. LSU;4-0;1322;4

6. Oklahoma;4-0;1264;6

7. Auburn (3);5-0;1186;7

8. Wisconsin;4-0;1046;8

9. Notre Dame;3-1;996;10

10. Florida;5-0;986;9

11. Texas;3-1;919;11

12. Penn St.;4-0;878;12

13. Oregon;3-1;817;13

14. Iowa;4-0;731;14

15. Washington;4-1;603;17

16. Boise St.;4-0;559;16

17. Utah;4-1;534;19

18. UCF;4-1;352;22

19. Michigan;3-1;350;20

20. Arizona St.;4-1;249;NR

21. Oklahoma St.;4-1;215;NR

22. Wake Forest;5-0;190;NR

23. Virginia;4-1;186;18

24. SMU;5-0;151;NR

25. Michigan St.;4-1;147;25

25. Texas A&M;3-2;147;23

Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian St. 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, Southern Cal 7, Tulane 1, Kansas St. 1.

