AP Top 25

Saturday

No. 1 Clemson (2-0) at Syracuse. Next: vs. Charlotte, Saturday.

No. 2 Alabama (2-0) at South Carolina. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Saturday.

No. 3 Georgia (3-0) beat Arkansas State 55-0. Next: vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 4 LSU (2-0) vs. Northwestern State. Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 5 Oklahoma (2-0) at UCLA. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 28.

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) beat Indiana 51-10. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Saturday.

No. 7 Notre Dame (1-0) beat New Mexico 66-14. Next: at No. 3 Georgia, Saturday.

No. 8 Auburn (2-0) vs. Kent State. Next: at No. 16 Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 9 Florida (2-0) at Kentucky. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 10 Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Wisconsin, Saturday.

No. 11 Utah (2-0) vs. Idaho State. Next: at No. 24 Southern Cal, Friday.

No. 12 Texas (1-1) at Rice. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) beat Pittsburgh 17-10. Next: at No. 21 Maryland, Friday, Sept. 27.

No. 14 Wisconsin (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 15 Oregon (1-1) vs. Montana. Next: at Stanford, Saturday.

No. 16 Texas A&M (1-1) vs. Lamar. Next: vs. No. 8 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 17 UCF (2-0) vs. Stanford. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

No. 18 Michigan State (2-0) vs. Arizona State. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa (2-0) at Iowa State. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28.

No. 20 Washington State (3-0) beat Houston 31-24, Friday. Next: vs. UCLA, Saturday.

No. 21 Maryland (2-1) lost to Temple 20-17. Next: vs. No. 13 Penn State, Friday, Sept. 27.

No. 22 Boise State (2-0) vs. Portland State. Next: vs. Air Force, Friday.

No. 23 Washington (1-1) vs. Hawaii. Next: at BYU, Saturday.

No. 24 Southern Cal (2-0) at BYU. Next: vs. No. 11 Utah, Friday.

No. 25 Virginia (2-0) vs. Florida State. Next: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments