AP Top 25

Saturday

No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at North Carolina. Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 12.

No. 2 Alabama (4-0) vs. Mississippi. Next: at No. 24 Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 12.

No. 3 Georgia (4-0) did not play. Next: at Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 4 LSU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah State, Saturday.

No. 5 Ohio State (4-0) at Nebraska. Next: vs. No. 25 Michigan State, Saturday.

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0) beat Texas Tech 55-16. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 7 Auburn (4-0) vs. Mississippi State. Next: at No. 9 Florida, Saturday.

No. 8 Wisconsin (4-0) beat Northwestern 24-15. Next: vs. Kent State, Saturday.

No. 9 Florida (4-0) vs. Towson. Next: vs. No. 7 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 10 Notre Dame (2-1) vs. No. 18 Virginia. Next: vs. Bowling Green, Saturday.

No. 11 Texas (3-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 12 Penn State (4-0) beat Maryland 59-0, Friday. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

No. 13 Oregon (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 California, Saturday.

No. 14 Iowa (4-0) beat Middle Tennessee 48-3. Next: at No. 20 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 15 California (4-1) lost to Arizona State 24-17, Friday. Next: at No. 13 Oregon, Saturday.

No. 16 Boise State (4-0) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Saturday.

No. 17 Washington (3-1) vs. No. 21 Southern Cal. Next: at Stanford, Saturday.

No. 18 Virginia (4-0) at No. 10 Notre Dame. Next: at Miami, Friday, Oct. 11.

No. 19 Utah (3-1) vs. Washington State. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 12.

No. 20 Michigan (3-1) beat Rutgers 52-0. Next: vs. No. 14 Iowa, Saturday.

No. 21 Southern Cal (3-1) at No. 17 Washington. Next: at No. 10 Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 12.

No. 22 UCF (3-1) vs. UConn. Next: at Cincinnati, Saturday.

No. 23 Texas A&M (3-2) beat Arkansas 31-27. Next: vs. No. 2 Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 12.

No. 24 Kansas State (3-0) at Oklahoma State. Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday.

No. 25 Michigan State (3-1) vs. Indiana. Next: at No. 5 Ohio State, Saturday.

No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15

Northwestern;3;0;0;12;—;15

Wisconsin;7;0;7;10;—;24

First Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 13 run (Larsh kick), 9:16

NW—FG Kuhbander 29, 1:37

Third Quarter

WIS—Henningsen 0 fumble return (Larsh kick), 2:34

Fourth Quarter

WIS—FG Larsh 36, 12:58

WIS—Burks 68 interception return (Larsh kick), 11:29

NW—Anderson 4 run (pass failed), 8:45

NW—Jefferson 15 pass from Ai.Smith (pass failed), 4:10

;NW;WIS

First downs;22;13

Rushes-yards;41-97;36-130

Passing;158;113

Comp-Att-Int;18-41-1;15-24-1

Return Yards;53;72

Punts-Avg.;10-39.3;9-31.55

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-1

Penalties-Yards;4-23;7-79

Time of Possession;29:38;30:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Northwestern, Anderson 16-69, Bowser 6-10, Ai.Smith 7-10, Hunter Johnson 11-8, McGowan 1-0. Wisconsin, J.Taylor 26-119, Groshek 2-6, Stokke 1-5, Coan 3-2, Watson 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Northwestern, Hunter Johnson 10-21-0-59, Ai.Smith 8-20-1-99. Wisconsin, Coan 15-24-1-113.

RECEIVING—Northwestern, Lees 5-59, Jefferson 3-38, Holman 3-34, McGowan 2-15, Chiaokhiao-Bowman 2-14, Mangieri 1-1, Anderson 1-(minus 1), Bowser 1-(minus 2). Wisconsin, Groshek 4-31, Cephus 3-30, D.Davis 3-24, J.Taylor 3-15, A.Taylor 1-11, Ferguson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

