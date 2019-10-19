AP Top 25

No. 1 Alabama (6-0) vs. Tennessee. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 2 LSU (6-0) at Mississippi State. Next: vs. No. 11 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 3 Clemson (7-0) beat Louisville 45-10. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 4 Ohio State (7-0) beat Northwestern 52-3, Friday. Next: vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, Saturday.

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0) beat West Virginia 52-14. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.

No. 6 Wisconsin (6-1) lost to Illinois 24-23. Next: at No. 4 Ohio State, Saturday.

No. 7 Penn State (6-0) vs. No. 16 Michigan. Next: at Michigan State, Saturday.

No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 9 Florida (7-1) beat South Carolina 38-27. Next: vs. No. 10 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 10 Georgia (5-1) vs. Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 9 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 11 Auburn (6-1) beat Arkansas 51-10. Next: at No. 2 LSU, Saturday.

No. 12 Oregon (5-1) at No. 25 Washington. Next: vs. Washington State, Saturday.

No. 13 Utah (5-1) vs. No. 17 Arizona State. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 14 Boise State (6-0) at BYU. Next: at San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 15 Texas (4-2) vs. Kansas. Next: at TCU, Saturday.

No. 16 Michigan (5-1) at No. 7 Penn State. Next: vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 17 Arizona State (5-0) at No. 13 Utah. Next: at UCLA, Saturday.

No. 18 Baylor (6-0) at Oklahoma State. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday, Oct. 31.

No. 19 SMU (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

No. 20 Minnesota (6-0) at Rutgers. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday.

No. 21 Cincinnati (5-1) vs. Tulsa. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 2.

No. 22 Missouri (5-1) at Vanderbilt. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 23 Iowa (5-2) beat Purdue 26-20. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.

No. 24 Appalachian State (5-0) vs. Louisiana-Monroe. Next: at South Alabama, Saturday.

No. 25 Washington (5-2) vs. No. 12 Oregon. Next: vs. No. 13 Utah, Saturday, Nov. 2.

(SATURDAY'S RESULT)

Illinois 24, No. 6 Wisconsin 23

Wisconsin;7;6;7;3;—;23

Illinois;0;7;7;10;—;24

First Quarter

WIS—Ferguson 18 pass from Coan (Larsh kick), 9:15

Second Quarter

WIS—FG Larsh 24, 12:02

ILL—Navarro 48 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6:02

WIS—FG Larsh 44, 1:47

Third Quarter

WIS—J.Taylor 5 run (Larsh kick), 10:35

ILL—Corbin 43 run (McCourt kick), :48

Fourth Quarter

WIS—FG Larsh 20, 9:46

ILL—Imatorbhebhe 29 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 5:53

ILL—FG McCourt 39, :00

;WIS;ILL

First downs;22;17

Rushes-yards;43-156;35-141

Passing;264;174

Comp-Att-Int;24-32-1;9-21-0

Return Yards;33;5

Punts-Avg.;2-39.5;5-40.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-1

Penalties-Yards;6-60;4-15

Time of Possession;40:49;19:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wisconsin, J.Taylor 28-132, D.Davis 1-13, Watson 2-9, A.Taylor 1-8, J.Chenal 3-3, Groshek 4-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Coan 3-(minus 10). Illinois, Corbin 17-83, D.Brown 11-70, Norwood 1-3, Palczewski 0-0, Peters 6-(minus 15).

PASSING—Wisconsin, Coan 24-32-1-264. Illinois, Peters 9-21-0-174.

RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Groshek 6-40, Ferguson 5-77, Cephus 5-62, D.Davis 5-38, Pryor 1-35, A.Taylor 1-10, J.Taylor 1-2. Illinois, Barker 3-37, Imatorbhebhe 2-42, Navarro 1-48, Washington 1-18, D.Brown 1-15, Stampley 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wisconsin, Larsh 37. Illinois, McCourt 40.

