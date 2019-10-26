AP Top 25

No. 1 Alabama (7-0) vs. Arkansas. Next: vs. No. 2 LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 2 LSU (7-0) vs. No. 9 Auburn. Next: at No. 1 Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 3 Ohio State (8-0) beat No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7. Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0) vs. Boston College. Next: vs. Wofford, Saturday.

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1) lost to Kansas State 48-41. Next: vs. No. 23 Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 6 Penn State (6-0) at Michigan State. Next: at No. 17 Minnesota, Saturday.

No. 7 Florida (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday.

No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) at No. 19 Michigan. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

No. 9 Auburn (6-1) at No. 2 LSU. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 10 Georgia (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday.

No. 11 Oregon (6-1) vs. Washington State. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 12 Utah (6-1) vs. California. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2) lost to No. 3 Ohio State 38-7. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 14 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday.

No. 15 Texas (5-2) at TCU. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 16 SMU (8-0) beat Houston 34-31, Thursday, Oct. 24. Next: at Memphis, Saturday.

No. 17 Minnesota (7-0) vs. Maryland. Next: vs. No. 7 Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 18 Cincinnati (6-1) did not play. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday.

No. 19 Michigan (5-2) vs. No. 8 Notre Dame. Next: at Maryland, Saturday.

No. 20 Iowa (6-2) beat Northwestern 20-0. Next: at No. 13 Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 21 Appalachian State (7-0) beat South Alabama 30-3. Next: vs. Georgia Southern, Thursday.

No. 22 Boise State (6-1) did not play. Next: at San Jose State, Saturday.

No. 23 Iowa State (5-2) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: at No. 5 Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 24 Arizona State (5-1) at UCLA. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Saturday, Nov. 9.

No. 25 Wake Forest (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio St. 38, No. 13 Wisconsin 7

Wisconsin;0;0;7;0;—;7

Ohio St.;0;10;14;14;—;38

Second Quarter

OSU—FG Haubeil 49, 6:52

OSU—Olave 27 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), :43

Third Quarter

WIS—A.Taylor 26 pass from Coan (Larsh kick), 12:08

OSU—Fields 10 run (Haubeil kick), 9:34

OSU—Dobbins 9 run (Haubeil kick), 6:28

Fourth Quarter

OSU—Dobbins 14 run (Haubeil kick), 13:40

OSU—Olave 4 pass from Fields (Haubeil kick), 7:29

;WIS;OSU

First downs;9;24

Rushes-yards;34-83;50-264

Passing;108;167

Comp-Att-Int;10-17-0;12-22-0

Return Yards;83;23

Punts-Avg.;7-40.0;3-42.33

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-30;2-15

Time of Possession;28:02;31:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wisconsin, J.Taylor 20-52, Cruickshank 2-28, Bra.Shaw 1-6, K.Pryor 1-2, Groshek 1-1, Coan 9-(minus 6). Ohio St., Dobbins 20-163, Teague 13-76, Fields 13-28, Olave 1-1, Chugunov 1-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Wisconsin, Coan 10-17-0-108. Ohio St., Fields 12-22-0-167.

RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Cephus 3-57, A.Taylor 2-29, D.Davis 1-8, K.Pryor 1-5, Ferguson 1-5, J.Taylor 1-5, Groshek 1-(minus 1). Ohio St., Olave 7-93, Dobbins 3-58, Hill 1-11, Wilson 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

