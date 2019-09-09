The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1
2. Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2
3. Georgia 2-0 1385 3
4. LSU 2-0 1336 6
5. Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4
6. Ohio St. 2-0 1291 5
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8
8. Auburn 2-0 1056 10
9. Florida 2-0 997 11
10. Michigan 2-0 936 7
11. Utah 2-0 905 13
12. Texas 1-1 877 9
13. Penn St. 2-0 781 15
14. Wisconsin 2-0 714 17
15. Oregon 1-1 677 16
16. Texas A&M 1-1 643 12
17. UCF 2-0 544 18
18. Michigan St. 2-0 495 19
19. Iowa 2-0 473 20
20. Washington St. 2-0 343 22
21. Maryland 2-0 207 NR
22. Boise St. 2-0 164 24
23. Washington 1-1 161 14
24. Southern Cal 2-0 137 NR
25. Virginia 2-0 122 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.
