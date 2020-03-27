AP sources: MLBers keep service time in deal; draft may trim

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

But the trade-off was players would give up their salaries if there is no season, other than the $170 million being advanced.

Advances will be determined based on a player's current contract, designed to guarantee money to those at the bottom of the salary scale. Those with so-called split contracts whose salaries while in the minors are from $46,000 and $91,799 get $275 daily. Those at $91,800 to $149,999 receive $500 daily and those at $150,000 or more $1,000 daily. The remainder of the $170 million will be split among the rest of the players with major league contracts who want advances; each player has the right to opt out.

Players on the restricted list, such as New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán, are excluded from the advances. Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension without pay for violating MLB' domestic violence policy.

In the event of a shortened season, 2020 salaries would be prorated depending on how much of the season is played.

Management has the right to cut the amateur draft from 40 rounds to as few as five this year and 20 in 2021, and also has the right to delay the draft to as late as July 20 this year and next. It had been slated to start June 10 this year.