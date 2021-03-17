AP source: RB Jamaal Williams agrees to sign with Lions

Running back Jamaal Williams has agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Reports say the unrestricted free agent agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract.
The former Green Bay Packer provides a boost for a backfield that also includes D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.
Green Bay drafted Williams out of BYU in the fourth round in 2017 and he had a solid run with the team. He had 1,985 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, nearly 1,000 yards receiving and eight scores in his career that includes 20 starts over four seasons.
Williams started in three of 14 games last season. He had 505 yards rushing and two touchdowns and 31 receptions for 236 yards and a score.
Detroit is in the midst of another rebuilding project, giving first-year general manager Brad Holmes and new coach Dan Campbell a chance to turn around a team that lost a total of 33 games the previous three years.
The long-suffering franchise agreed to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford in January to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick.
The Lions chose to let standout receiver Kenny Golladay go on the market after deciding not to sign him to a long-term deal or use the franchise tag to retain him for at least another season.
• Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he's retiring from football.
Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that “No. 38 is clocking out at 38!” He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.
He played six regular-season games and one playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens last season and was waived after their AFC divisional playoff loss to Buffalo. The Packers signed him to their practice squad that week and elevated him to the active roster for their NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay, though he didn’t play in the game.
Williams’ 34 interceptions had ranked him second among all active players behind Richard Sherman (36). Williams made 153 starts in 205 regular-season games. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2010 while playing for a Packers team that won the Super Bowl that season.
He played for Green Bay from 2007-14 and again from 2018-19 before making his brief return in last year’s postseason. Williams also played for Cleveland (2015-16), Arizona (2017) and Baltimore (2020).