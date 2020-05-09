AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5

As part of the agreement with the union, slot values to determine signing bonus pools will remain at 2019 levels and players passed over in the draft are limited to signing bonuses of $20,000 or less. That might cause more high school players elect to go to college. And because of the NCAA's limit of 11.7 baseball scholarships, the change may lead to more prospects attending junior college.

"You can't afford to live when you sign for $20,000 in the minor leagues," agent Scott Boras said. "They also may develop in college to be first rounders, which is the category we're looking for. So so it gives you more opportunity to have more first rounders."

Berry said the decision was part of "furtherance down that slippery slope of diminishing the value and the importance of players" and linked it to other moves players decry and to the Houston Astros' cheating scandal.