AP source: MLB prefers teams flip sites if virus shuts parks

Baseball's preference is to play in front of fans and not in empty stadiums, the person familiar with the deliberations said. Players and management don't like the lack of energy in empty ballparks.

"It wouldn't be the same. It really wouldn't," said Dave Martinez, manager of World Series champion Washington.

Flipping home and road dates is easier to do at the start of the season, when there are many series between teams who face each other later in the year.

The Rangers are scheduled to open Globe Life Field, their new retractable roof ballpark, against the Los Angeles Angels on March 31. Texas general manager Jon Daniels said Monday there hadn't been any discussion with MLB or the Mariners about swapping home dates for that opening series between AL West rivals, but said the new ballpark would be ready if it is needed.

Exhibition games against St. Louis are scheduled at the new stadium on March 23 and 24.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos said Tuesday he is "a little bit" concerned about traveling to face the Mariners.

"I know the season starts in Seattle, and we know how Seattle is right now," Chirinos said.