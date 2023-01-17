AP Poll: Boys and Girls Basketball

Boys basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. De Pere (8) 13-0 98 1
2. Middleton (2) 11-0 91 3
3. Arrowhead 13-1 77 2
4. Brookfield Central 10-1 66 5
5. Homestead 10-2 55 4
6. Marquette Uni. 10-2 41 T7
(tie) Milw. Hamilton 10-2 41 6
8. Hudson 9-1 22 NR
9. Fond du Lac 11-3 16 NR
10. Eau Claire Mem. 10-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes:
Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. Nicolet (4) 12-1 89 1
(tie) Pewaukee (5) 7-2 89 4
3. Wis. Lutheran (1) 10-3 78 2
4. La Crosse Cent. 9-2 63 6
5. Pius XI 9-3 41 7
6. Burlington 9-2 39 3
7. Onalaska 8-3 32 10
(tie) De Forest 10-2 32 8
(tie) Greenfield 10-1 32 9
10. Mosinee 11-3 16 5
Others receiving votes:
McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Brillion (7) 14-0 93 2
2. West Salem (2) 11-1 86 1
3. Appleton Xavier (1) 14-0 85 3
4. St. Catherine’s 11-1 68 5
5. Prescott 10-3 33 4
6. Thomas More 10-2 32 7
7. Carmen NW 9-2 30 9
8. Osceola 11-0 29 NR
9. Lakeside Luth. 9-1 26 6
10. Catholic Mem. 7-3 21 8
Others receiving votes:
Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Howards Grove (7) 12-1 93 1
2. Luther (1) 11-1 79 4
3. Saint Mary’s Sp. (1) 9-1 71 5
4. Darlington (1) 13-1 68 6
5. Mineral Point 11-1 60 2
6. Saint Mary Cath. 11-2 54 3
7. Aquinas 10-1 31 10
8. Kohler 12-1 23 NR
9. Auburndale 11-2 19 7
10. Fall Creek 9-2 15 8
Others receiving votes:
Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Fall River (9) 12-0 99 2
2. McDonell Central (1) 13-1 88 1
3. Central Wis. Christian 10-1 74 4
4. Heritage Christian 13-1 70 3
5. Newman Catholic 11-2 62 5
6. Owen-Withee 10-1 36 NR
(tie) Port Edwards 10-1 36 7
8. Royall 10-2 27 6
9. N.E.W. Lutheran 9-3 24 8
10. Solon Springs 10-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes:
Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.
Girls basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Kettle Moraine (6) 12-1 85 2
2. Hortonville (1) 14-1 79 4
3. Brookfield East (1) 14-1 75 3
4. Neenah (1) 14-1 67 5
5. Verona Area 11-2 47 6
6. Germantown 12-3 40 8
7. Arrowhead 11-2 26 7
8. Franklin 14-1 24 T10
9. Kaukauna 12-3 19 1
10. Sun Prairie West 12-3 18 9
Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. Notre Dame (7) 12-1 88 1
2. Pewaukee (1) 13-1 78 2
3. Beaver Dam (1) 14-1 73 3
4. Union Grove 11-1 67 4
5. McFarland 13-2 42 7
6. Waukesha West 14-2 39 5
7. Pius XI 12-2 35 8
8. Wis. Lutheran 13-3 16 6
9. Monona Grove 12-2 13 NR
10. New Berlin West 9-3 9 9
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Dominican (8) 13-1 89 1
2. Freedom (1) 12-1 81 2
3. Lake Mills 13-2 65 4
4. Edgerton 14-1 58 6
5. Brillion 12-1 55 5
6. Oostburg 12-2 36 8
7. Waupun 12-4 35 3
8. Columbus 12-3 26 9
9. Prairie du Chien 12-4 20 7
10. M.A.S. 13-2 15 10
Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Aquinas (7) 13-1 88 2
2. Laconia (2) 14-1 82 1
3. Cuba City 14-0 71 3
4. Westfield Area 15-1 63 4
5. New Glarus 14-0 49 6
6. Neillsville 14-0 38 7
7. Prairie 11-2 35 8
8. Randolph 12-3 30 5
9. Saint Mary Cath. 13-1 18 9
10. Crandon 12-0 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Blair-Taylor (8) 12-0 89 1
2. Prairie Farm 13-0 74 2
3. Assumption 12-1 71 4
(tie) Albany (1) 16-0 71 3
5. Athens 14-1 53 5
6. Sevastopol 12-1 41 8
7. Lourdes Acad. 11-2 29 7
8. Royall 11-2 24 6
9. Hillsboro 12-1 11 NR
10. South Shore 12-1 9 T10
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.