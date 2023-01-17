 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP Poll: Boys and Girls Basketball

Boys basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. De Pere (8) 13-0 98 1

2. Middleton (2) 11-0 91 3

3. Arrowhead 13-1 77 2

4. Brookfield Central 10-1 66 5

5. Homestead 10-2 55 4

6. Marquette Uni. 10-2 41 T7

(tie) Milw. Hamilton 10-2 41 6

8. Hudson 9-1 22 NR

9. Fond du Lac 11-3 16 NR

10. Eau Claire Mem. 10-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes:

Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.

Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. Nicolet (4) 12-1 89 1

(tie) Pewaukee (5) 7-2 89 4

3. Wis. Lutheran (1) 10-3 78 2

4. La Crosse Cent. 9-2 63 6

5. Pius XI 9-3 41 7

6. Burlington 9-2 39 3

7. Onalaska 8-3 32 10

(tie) De Forest 10-2 32 8

(tie) Greenfield 10-1 32 9

10. Mosinee 11-3 16 5

Others receiving votes:

McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Brillion (7) 14-0 93 2

2. West Salem (2) 11-1 86 1

3. Appleton Xavier (1) 14-0 85 3

4. St. Catherine’s 11-1 68 5

5. Prescott 10-3 33 4

6. Thomas More 10-2 32 7

7. Carmen NW 9-2 30 9

8. Osceola 11-0 29 NR

9. Lakeside Luth. 9-1 26 6

10. Catholic Mem. 7-3 21 8

Others receiving votes:

Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Howards Grove (7) 12-1 93 1

2. Luther (1) 11-1 79 4

3. Saint Mary’s Sp. (1) 9-1 71 5

4. Darlington (1) 13-1 68 6

5. Mineral Point 11-1 60 2

6. Saint Mary Cath. 11-2 54 3

7. Aquinas 10-1 31 10

8. Kohler 12-1 23 NR

9. Auburndale 11-2 19 7

10. Fall Creek 9-2 15 8

Others receiving votes:

Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fall River (9) 12-0 99 2

2. McDonell Central (1) 13-1 88 1

3. Central Wis. Christian 10-1 74 4

4. Heritage Christian 13-1 70 3

5. Newman Catholic 11-2 62 5

6. Owen-Withee 10-1 36 NR

(tie) Port Edwards 10-1 36 7

8. Royall 10-2 27 6

9. N.E.W. Lutheran 9-3 24 8

10. Solon Springs 10-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes:

Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.

Girls basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kettle Moraine (6) 12-1 85 2

2. Hortonville (1) 14-1 79 4

3. Brookfield East (1) 14-1 75 3

4. Neenah (1) 14-1 67 5

5. Verona Area 11-2 47 6

6. Germantown 12-3 40 8

7. Arrowhead 11-2 26 7

8. Franklin 14-1 24 T10

9. Kaukauna 12-3 19 1

10. Sun Prairie West 12-3 18 9

Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.

Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. Notre Dame (7) 12-1 88 1

2. Pewaukee (1) 13-1 78 2

3. Beaver Dam (1) 14-1 73 3

4. Union Grove 11-1 67 4

5. McFarland 13-2 42 7

6. Waukesha West 14-2 39 5

7. Pius XI 12-2 35 8

8. Wis. Lutheran 13-3 16 6

9. Monona Grove 12-2 13 NR

10. New Berlin West 9-3 9 9

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Dominican (8) 13-1 89 1

2. Freedom (1) 12-1 81 2

3. Lake Mills 13-2 65 4

4. Edgerton 14-1 58 6

5. Brillion 12-1 55 5

6. Oostburg 12-2 36 8

7. Waupun 12-4 35 3

8. Columbus 12-3 26 9

9. Prairie du Chien 12-4 20 7

10. M.A.S. 13-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Aquinas (7) 13-1 88 2

2. Laconia (2) 14-1 82 1

3. Cuba City 14-0 71 3

4. Westfield Area 15-1 63 4

5. New Glarus 14-0 49 6

6. Neillsville 14-0 38 7

7. Prairie 11-2 35 8

8. Randolph 12-3 30 5

9. Saint Mary Cath. 13-1 18 9

10. Crandon 12-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Blair-Taylor (8) 12-0 89 1

2. Prairie Farm 13-0 74 2

3. Assumption 12-1 71 4

(tie) Albany (1) 16-0 71 3

5. Athens 14-1 53 5

6. Sevastopol 12-1 41 8

7. Lourdes Acad. 11-2 29 7

8. Royall 11-2 24 6

9. Hillsboro 12-1 11 NR

10. South Shore 12-1 9 T10

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.

