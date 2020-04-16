AP Interview: Manfred 'to turn over every stone' for season

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed a plan along the lines of the Arizona option during an interview Wednesday with Snapchat.

"Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well surveilled," Fauci said. "Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

Arizona's advantages include numerous hotels, including at least eight in the Phoenix area with 425 rooms or more. About 3,000 people likely would need to be tested regularly, including players, club staff, umpires and the broadcast contingent.

There is no deadline for a decision, and if the health situation dictates baseball could even start in the fall and take advantage of warm weather in the Phoenix area.

"The threshold question is the health question, and that's where we're spending the most time," Manfred said.

In addition to the CDC guideline, many state and local governments have banned public events. MLB will wait to decide its course because the biggest issues are medical, not logistical or economic.