agate

AP High School Basketball Poll

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week.

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Neenah (9);13-1;90;3

2. De Pere;11-1;72;1

3. Brookfield Central;10-1;71;6

4. Appleton East;12-2;68;2

5. Menomonee Falls;10-2;47;9

6. Eau Claire Memorial;12-2;41;4

7. Homestead;11-2;36;10

8. Madison La Follette;9-2;30;5

9. Middleton;9-3;24;8

10. River Falls;12-1;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Case 3, Franklin 2, Kimberly 1, Marshfield 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waukesha South 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9);10-1;90;1

2. Pewaukee;8-2;78;2

3. La Crosse Central;12-1;72;3

4. Whitnall;11-1;64;4

5. Monroe;13-1;54;5

6. Milton;12-2;34;8

7. De Forest;10-3;31;9

8. Oshkosh North;12-3;27;6

9. Wauwatosa West;10-4;22;10

10. Westosha Central;9-2;16;7

Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 3, Onalaska 2, Pius XI 1, McFarland 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Lake Country Lutheran (9);12-0;90;1

2. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-1;77;3

3. Saint Thomas More;12-1;69;4

4. Brillion;14-0;61;T5

5. West Salem;11-1;59;2

6. Prescott;11-1;40;9

7. Campbellsport;10-1;23;7

8. Freedom;11-2;18;NR

9. Lakeside Lutheran;10-3;15;NR

10. Dodgeville;10-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 7, Catholic Memorial 7, East Troy 5, Northwestern 4, Turner 3, Mayville 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (9);12-1;90;1

2. Sheboygan Area Luth.;10-1;86;2

3. Cuba City;11-1;69;3

4. Roncalli;11-2;57;5

5. Luther;12-1;49;6

6. Kenosha St. Joseph;10-2;43;8

7. La Crosse Aquinas;11-2;24;9

8. River Ridge;12-1;23;10

9. Mineral Point;10-2;22;NR

10. Marshall;10-2;19;4

Others receiving votes: Darlington 11, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsville (9);12-0;90;1

2. Columbus Catholic;11-1;78;4

3. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;11-1;72;3

4. Wauzeka-Steuben;10-0;63;5

5. Randolph;9-2;47;6

6. Hurley;8-1;45;7

7. Oakfield;9-2;36;9

8. Hustisford;8-3;25;2

9. Bangor;10-2;24;NR

10. Lourdes Academy;8-4;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Flambeau 5, Newman Catholic 2.

Girls basketball

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville (9);14-1;90;1

2. Kettle Moraine;12-2;77;2

3. Brookfield East;13-1;69;4

4. Arrowhead;12-1;65;5

5. Neenah;9-3;45;8

6. Sun Prairie;12-2;43;7

7. Appleton East;13-3;42;3

8. Homestead;12-2;24;9

9. Germantown;10-4;21;10

10. De Pere;13-3;15;6

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Oak Creek 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsburg Area (9);15-0;90;1

2. Notre Dame;11-1;81;2

3. Pewaukee;13-1;72;3

4. Pius XI;12-2;61;4

5. Beaver Dam;14-2;54;5

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;9-3;44;6

7. Union Grove;14-2;38;7

8. Cedarburg;11-3;12;9

9. Grafton;13-2;9;NR

10. McFarland;11-3;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Mosinee 7, Slinger 4, Menomonie 4, Ashwaubenon 2, Monona Grove 2, Waukesha West 2, New Berlin West 2.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Waupun (9);14-0;90;1

2. Freedom;14-0;81;2

3. Prairie du Chien;12-1;72;3

4. West Salem;13-2;60;5

5. Milwaukee School of Languages;7-1;45;6

6. Kewaskum;12-2;39;7

7. Edgerton;11-2;37;4

8. Brillion;14-2;31;T10

9. Martin Luther;12-3;13;8

10. Catholic Memorial;10-4;11;9

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 8, New Holstein 5, Kiel 2, Xavier 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Mineral Point (8);15-0;89;1

2. Osseo-Fairchild (1);14-0;80;2

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;62;4

4. La Crosse Aquinas;11-2;59;3

5. Westfield Area;15-1;57;5

6. Belleville;11-1;39;7

7. Neillsville;12-1;33;T8

8. Brodhead;13-2;20;T8

9. Colfax;12-1;17;10

10. Saint Mary Catholic;14-1;16;NR

Others receiving votes: Mishicot 12, The Prairie School 8, Ladysmith 2, Laconia 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Randolph (9);16-0;90;1

2. Bangor;15-0;80;2

3. McDonell Central;10-2;72;3

4. Assumption;12-2;57;5

5. Belmont;12-1;54;4

6. Blair-Taylor;12-1;48;6

7. Highland;11-2;35;7

8. Sheboygan Area Luth.;13-2;22;8

9. Hurley;12-1;18;10

10. Prairie Farm;11-2;15;9

Others receiving votes: Northwood 4.

