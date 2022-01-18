AP High School Basketball Poll

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week.
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Neenah (9);13-1;90;3
2. De Pere;11-1;72;1
3. Brookfield Central;10-1;71;6
4. Appleton East;12-2;68;2
5. Menomonee Falls;10-2;47;9
6. Eau Claire Memorial;12-2;41;4
7. Homestead;11-2;36;10
8. Madison La Follette;9-2;30;5
9. Middleton;9-3;24;8
10. River Falls;12-1;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Racine Case 3, Franklin 2, Kimberly 1, Marshfield 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waukesha South 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9);10-1;90;1
2. Pewaukee;8-2;78;2
3. La Crosse Central;12-1;72;3
4. Whitnall;11-1;64;4
5. Monroe;13-1;54;5
6. Milton;12-2;34;8
7. De Forest;10-3;31;9
8. Oshkosh North;12-3;27;6
9. Wauwatosa West;10-4;22;10
10. Westosha Central;9-2;16;7
Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 3, Onalaska 2, Pius XI 1, McFarland 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran (9);12-0;90;1
2. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-1;77;3
3. Saint Thomas More;12-1;69;4
4. Brillion;14-0;61;T5
5. West Salem;11-1;59;2
6. Prescott;11-1;40;9
7. Campbellsport;10-1;23;7
8. Freedom;11-2;18;NR
9. Lakeside Lutheran;10-3;15;NR
10. Dodgeville;10-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 7, Catholic Memorial 7, East Troy 5, Northwestern 4, Turner 3, Mayville 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (9);12-1;90;1
2. Sheboygan Area Luth.;10-1;86;2
3. Cuba City;11-1;69;3
4. Roncalli;11-2;57;5
5. Luther;12-1;49;6
6. Kenosha St. Joseph;10-2;43;8
7. La Crosse Aquinas;11-2;24;9
8. River Ridge;12-1;23;10
9. Mineral Point;10-2;22;NR
10. Marshall;10-2;19;4
Others receiving votes: Darlington 11, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsville (9);12-0;90;1
2. Columbus Catholic;11-1;78;4
3. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;11-1;72;3
4. Wauzeka-Steuben;10-0;63;5
5. Randolph;9-2;47;6
6. Hurley;8-1;45;7
7. Oakfield;9-2;36;9
8. Hustisford;8-3;25;2
9. Bangor;10-2;24;NR
10. Lourdes Academy;8-4;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Flambeau 5, Newman Catholic 2.
Girls basketball
AP Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville (9);14-1;90;1
2. Kettle Moraine;12-2;77;2
3. Brookfield East;13-1;69;4
4. Arrowhead;12-1;65;5
5. Neenah;9-3;45;8
6. Sun Prairie;12-2;43;7
7. Appleton East;13-3;42;3
8. Homestead;12-2;24;9
9. Germantown;10-4;21;10
10. De Pere;13-3;15;6
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Oak Creek 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsburg Area (9);15-0;90;1
2. Notre Dame;11-1;81;2
3. Pewaukee;13-1;72;3
4. Pius XI;12-2;61;4
5. Beaver Dam;14-2;54;5
6. New Berlin Eisenhower;9-3;44;6
7. Union Grove;14-2;38;7
8. Cedarburg;11-3;12;9
9. Grafton;13-2;9;NR
10. McFarland;11-3;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Mosinee 7, Slinger 4, Menomonie 4, Ashwaubenon 2, Monona Grove 2, Waukesha West 2, New Berlin West 2.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Waupun (9);14-0;90;1
2. Freedom;14-0;81;2
3. Prairie du Chien;12-1;72;3
4. West Salem;13-2;60;5
5. Milwaukee School of Languages;7-1;45;6
6. Kewaskum;12-2;39;7
7. Edgerton;11-2;37;4
8. Brillion;14-2;31;T10
9. Martin Luther;12-3;13;8
10. Catholic Memorial;10-4;11;9
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 8, New Holstein 5, Kiel 2, Xavier 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Mineral Point (8);15-0;89;1
2. Osseo-Fairchild (1);14-0;80;2
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;62;4
4. La Crosse Aquinas;11-2;59;3
5. Westfield Area;15-1;57;5
6. Belleville;11-1;39;7
7. Neillsville;12-1;33;T8
8. Brodhead;13-2;20;T8
9. Colfax;12-1;17;10
10. Saint Mary Catholic;14-1;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Mishicot 12, The Prairie School 8, Ladysmith 2, Laconia 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Randolph (9);16-0;90;1
2. Bangor;15-0;80;2
3. McDonell Central;10-2;72;3
4. Assumption;12-2;57;5
5. Belmont;12-1;54;4
6. Blair-Taylor;12-1;48;6
7. Highland;11-2;35;7
8. Sheboygan Area Luth.;13-2;22;8
9. Hurley;12-1;18;10
10. Prairie Farm;11-2;15;9
Others receiving votes: Northwood 4.