AP High School Basketball Poll for March 3

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of March 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Neenah (8);23-1;80;1
2. Homestead;22-2;70;3
3. De Pere;22-2;61;4
4. Menomonee Falls;21-3;54;2
5. Appleton East;20-4;48;6
6. La Follette;17-4;36;8
7. Brookfield Cent.;19-5;35;7
8. Eau Claire Mem.;19-4;29;9
9. Waukesha South;19-5;9;5
10. Oregon;20-4;8;NR
People are also reading…
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Franklin 2, Arrowhead 2, Racine Case 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. La Crosse Cent. (5);23-1;76;1
2. Pewaukee (3);21-3;75;2
3. Wisconsin Luth.;22-2;65;3
4. Westosha Cent.;21-2;54;5
5. De Forest;20-4;43;7
6. Mosinee;22-2;34;6
7. Ashwaubenon;20-4;29;9
8. Whitnall;21-3;23;4
9. Fox Valley Luth.;21-3;18;10
10. Milton;19-5;16;8
Others receiving votes: Monroe 3, Oshkosh North 3.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. West Salem (8);22-1;80;1
2. Lake Country Luth.;22-2;71;2
3. Prescott;22-2;60;3
4. Saint Thomas More;21-3;55;4
5. Brillion;22-2;51;5
6. Dodgeville;21-3;34;6
7. Freedom;20-4;29;9
8. Kettle Moraine Luth.;19-4;25;7
9. Northwestern;21-3;19;8
10. Dominican;19-5;12;10
Others receiving votes: Cath. Memorial 2, Racine St. Catherine's 1, Columbus 1, Edgewood 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Luth. (6);23-1;78;1
2. MAS (2);20-3;70;2
3. River Ridge;23-1;58;3
4. Cuba City;22-2;55;5
5. Iola-Scandinavia;24-0;48;6
6. Roncalli;20-3;36;7
7. Mineral Point;21-3;33;4
8. Luther;21-2;32;8
9. St. Joseph;19-5;13;T9
10. Stratford;20-4;10;T9
Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's Springs 4, Howards Grove 2, Saint Mary Catholic 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Randolph (8);21-2;80;1
2. Wauzeka-Steuben;23-0;71;2
3. Reedsville;22-2;65;3
4. Flambeau;23-1;53;5
5. Columbus Cath.;20-4;38;4
6. Oakfield;19-5;37;8
(tie) Bangor;19-4;37;7
8. Hurley;18-4;26;6
9. Newman Cath.;17-7;18;9
10. Seneca;18-3;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 4, Wabeno-Laona 3, Athens 1, Green Bay N.E.W. Luth. 1, Southwestern 1.