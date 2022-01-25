 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

AP High School Basketball Poll for Jan. 26

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Neenah;(11);15-1;110;1

2. De Pere;13-1;95;2

3. Menomonee Falls;12-2;88;5

4. Eau Claire Memorial;14-2;76;6

5. Homestead;12-2;60;7

6. Brookfield Central;11-3;52;3

7. Appleton East;13-3;45;4

8. Madison La Follette;9-3;24;8

9. Middleton;10-4;19;9

10. Waukesha South 11-4 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Sun Prairie 7, Brookfield East 5, Mukwonago 3, Racine Case 2, River Falls 1, Waunakee 1, Arrowhead 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Wisconsin Luth.;(10);13-1;108;1

2. La Crosse Central;15-1;92;3

3. Pewaukee;10-2;85;2

4. Whitnall;13-1;81;4

5. Milton;15-2;56;6

6. De Forest;12-3;46;7

7. Monroe;13-2;42;5

8. Oshkosh North;14-3;37;8

9. Westosha Central;11-2;26;10

10. Ashwaubenon;12-1;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Mosinee 10, Onalaska 4, Fox Valley Luth. 2, Wauwatosa West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Lake Country Luth.;(10);14-0;100;1

2. Brillion;15-0;89;4

3. West Salem;13-1;79;5

4. Kettle Moraine Luth.;14-2;63;2

5. Saint Thomas More;13-2;56;3

6. Freedom;13-2;54;8

7. Lakeside Luth.;12-3;35;9

8. Prescott;12-2;25;6

9. Dodgeville;12-3;22;10

10. Campbellsport;12-2;15;7

Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Central 5, Dominican 3, Racine St. Catherine's 3, Northwestern 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth.;(7);12-1;101;2

2. Cuba City;14-1;90;3

3. Milw. Acad. of Science (3);14-2;87;1

4. Roncalli;13-2;75;4

5. St. Joseph;11-3;58;6

6. River Ridge;14-1;50;8

7. Mineral Point;13-2;46;9

8. Luther;12-2;33;5

9. Iola-Scandinavia;(1);14-0;12;NR

10. Marshall;11-3;10;10

Others receiving votes: Stratford 9, La Crosse Aquinas 7, Darlington 7, Brodhead 5, Watertown Luther Prep 4, Winnebago Luth. Academy 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Howards Grove 2, Belleville 2, Cashton 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsville;(11);14-0;110;1

2. Columbus Catholic;13-1;99;2

3. Randolph;12-2;75;5

(Tie) Wauzeka-Steuben;12-3;75;4

5. Hurley;12-1;61;6

6. Green Bay N.E.W. Luth.;12-2;58;3

7. Bangor;12-3;38;9

8. Oakfield;11-3;29;7

9. Hustisford;9-3;28;8

10. Lourdes Academy;9-4;14;10

Others receiving votes: Flambeau 8, Newman Catholic 5, Athens 3, Almond-Bancroft 1, Wabeno/Laona 1.

Girls basketball

AP Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville;(11);16-1;110;1

2. Kettle Moraine;14-2;90;2

3. Brookfield East;15-1;85;3

4. Appleton East;13-3;66;7

5. Arrowhead;13-2;63;4

6. Homestead;14-2;59;8

7. Germantown;13-4;33;9

8. De Pere;14-3;30;10

9. Sun Prairie;12-3;21;6

10. Neenah;9-4;14;5

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 10, Brookfield Central, Verona Area 7, Wausau West 6, Janesville Craig 2, Green Bay East 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsburg Area;(11);17-0;110;1

2. Notre Dame;13-1;95;2

3. Pius XI;14-2;84;4

4. Beaver Dam;16-2;75;5

5. Union Grove;16-2;59;7

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;11-3;53;6

7. Pewaukee;13-3;45;3

8. Cedarburg;12-3;34;8

9. Grafton;14-2;24;9

10. Mosinee;17-0;21;NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 2, New Berlin West 1, Waukesha West 1, South Milwaukee 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Waupun;(11);16-0;110;1

2. Freedom;16-0;98;2

3. Prairie du Chien;15-1;89;3

4. West Salem;14-2;77;4

5. Kewaskum;14-2;58;6

6. Edgerton;13-2;48;7

7. Brillion;16-2;47;8

8. Milw. School of Lang.;10-3;28;5

9. Martin Luther;13-4;13;9

10. New Holstein;15-3;11

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 10, Catholic Memorial 9, Berlin 3, Amherst 1, Xavier 1, Lake Country Luth. 1, Lake Mills 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Mineral Point;(11);17-0;110;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas;13-2;86;4

3. Milw. Acad. of Science;13-3;80;3

4. Westfield Area;17-1;72;5

5. Osseo-Fairchild;15-1;62;2

6. Colfax;15-1;49;9

7. Brodhead;15-2;45;8

8. Saint Mary Catholic;15-1;38;10

9. Belleville;13-2;28;6

10. Neillsville;13-2;14;7

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Cadott 4, Ladysmith 2, Mishicot 1, Auburndale 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Randolph;(10);17-0;108;1

2. Bangor;(1);17-0;99;2

3. McDonell Central;13-2;80;3

4. Assumption;14-2;68;4

5. Blair-Taylor;13-1;60;6

6. Highland;13-2;45;7

7. Sheboygan Luth.;14-2;42;8

8. Hurley;14-1;35;9

9. Belmont;13-2;32;5

10. Northwood;14-0;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Argyle 8, Oakfield 7, Athens 7, Prairie Farm 3.

