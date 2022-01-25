AP High School Basketball Poll for Jan. 26

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Neenah;(11);15-1;110;1
2. De Pere;13-1;95;2
3. Menomonee Falls;12-2;88;5
4. Eau Claire Memorial;14-2;76;6
5. Homestead;12-2;60;7
6. Brookfield Central;11-3;52;3
7. Appleton East;13-3;45;4
8. Madison La Follette;9-3;24;8
9. Middleton;10-4;19;9
10. Waukesha South 11-4 8 NR
People are also reading…
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Sun Prairie 7, Brookfield East 5, Mukwonago 3, Racine Case 2, River Falls 1, Waunakee 1, Arrowhead 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Wisconsin Luth.;(10);13-1;108;1
2. La Crosse Central;15-1;92;3
3. Pewaukee;10-2;85;2
4. Whitnall;13-1;81;4
5. Milton;15-2;56;6
6. De Forest;12-3;46;7
7. Monroe;13-2;42;5
8. Oshkosh North;14-3;37;8
9. Westosha Central;11-2;26;10
10. Ashwaubenon;12-1;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Mosinee 10, Onalaska 4, Fox Valley Luth. 2, Wauwatosa West 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Lake Country Luth.;(10);14-0;100;1
2. Brillion;15-0;89;4
3. West Salem;13-1;79;5
4. Kettle Moraine Luth.;14-2;63;2
5. Saint Thomas More;13-2;56;3
6. Freedom;13-2;54;8
7. Lakeside Luth.;12-3;35;9
8. Prescott;12-2;25;6
9. Dodgeville;12-3;22;10
10. Campbellsport;12-2;15;7
Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Central 5, Dominican 3, Racine St. Catherine's 3, Northwestern 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth.;(7);12-1;101;2
2. Cuba City;14-1;90;3
3. Milw. Acad. of Science (3);14-2;87;1
4. Roncalli;13-2;75;4
5. St. Joseph;11-3;58;6
6. River Ridge;14-1;50;8
7. Mineral Point;13-2;46;9
8. Luther;12-2;33;5
9. Iola-Scandinavia;(1);14-0;12;NR
10. Marshall;11-3;10;10
Others receiving votes: Stratford 9, La Crosse Aquinas 7, Darlington 7, Brodhead 5, Watertown Luther Prep 4, Winnebago Luth. Academy 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Howards Grove 2, Belleville 2, Cashton 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsville;(11);14-0;110;1
2. Columbus Catholic;13-1;99;2
3. Randolph;12-2;75;5
(Tie) Wauzeka-Steuben;12-3;75;4
5. Hurley;12-1;61;6
6. Green Bay N.E.W. Luth.;12-2;58;3
7. Bangor;12-3;38;9
8. Oakfield;11-3;29;7
9. Hustisford;9-3;28;8
10. Lourdes Academy;9-4;14;10
Others receiving votes: Flambeau 8, Newman Catholic 5, Athens 3, Almond-Bancroft 1, Wabeno/Laona 1.
Girls basketball
AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville;(11);16-1;110;1
2. Kettle Moraine;14-2;90;2
3. Brookfield East;15-1;85;3
4. Appleton East;13-3;66;7
5. Arrowhead;13-2;63;4
6. Homestead;14-2;59;8
7. Germantown;13-4;33;9
8. De Pere;14-3;30;10
9. Sun Prairie;12-3;21;6
10. Neenah;9-4;14;5
Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 10, Brookfield Central, Verona Area 7, Wausau West 6, Janesville Craig 2, Green Bay East 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsburg Area;(11);17-0;110;1
2. Notre Dame;13-1;95;2
3. Pius XI;14-2;84;4
4. Beaver Dam;16-2;75;5
5. Union Grove;16-2;59;7
6. New Berlin Eisenhower;11-3;53;6
7. Pewaukee;13-3;45;3
8. Cedarburg;12-3;34;8
9. Grafton;14-2;24;9
10. Mosinee;17-0;21;NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 2, New Berlin West 1, Waukesha West 1, South Milwaukee 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Waupun;(11);16-0;110;1
2. Freedom;16-0;98;2
3. Prairie du Chien;15-1;89;3
4. West Salem;14-2;77;4
5. Kewaskum;14-2;58;6
6. Edgerton;13-2;48;7
7. Brillion;16-2;47;8
8. Milw. School of Lang.;10-3;28;5
9. Martin Luther;13-4;13;9
10. New Holstein;15-3;11
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 10, Catholic Memorial 9, Berlin 3, Amherst 1, Xavier 1, Lake Country Luth. 1, Lake Mills 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Mineral Point;(11);17-0;110;1
2. La Crosse Aquinas;13-2;86;4
3. Milw. Acad. of Science;13-3;80;3
4. Westfield Area;17-1;72;5
5. Osseo-Fairchild;15-1;62;2
6. Colfax;15-1;49;9
7. Brodhead;15-2;45;8
8. Saint Mary Catholic;15-1;38;10
9. Belleville;13-2;28;6
10. Neillsville;13-2;14;7
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Cadott 4, Ladysmith 2, Mishicot 1, Auburndale 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Randolph;(10);17-0;108;1
2. Bangor;(1);17-0;99;2
3. McDonell Central;13-2;80;3
4. Assumption;14-2;68;4
5. Blair-Taylor;13-1;60;6
6. Highland;13-2;45;7
7. Sheboygan Luth.;14-2;42;8
8. Hurley;14-1;35;9
9. Belmont;13-2;32;5
10. Northwood;14-0;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Argyle 8, Oakfield 7, Athens 7, Prairie Farm 3.