AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 4

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Neenah (10);17-1;100;1
2. De Pere;16-1;89;2
3. Menomonee Falls;15-2;81;3
4. Homestead;12-2;67;5
5. Appleton East;15-3;55;7
6. Madison La Follette;11-3;43;8
7. Eau Claire Memorial;14-3;39;4
8. Waukesha South;13-4;28;10
9. Brookfield Central;12-4;27;6
10. Middleton;12-5;8;9
Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie 2, Racine Case 2, River Falls 2, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9);15-1;98;1
2. La Crosse Central (1);17-1;88;2
3. Whitnall;15-1;77;4
4. Pewaukee;12-3;64;3
5. Milton;15-2;61;5
6. Monroe;14-2;48;7
7. Westosha Central;14-2;38;9
8. Ashwaubenon;14-1;29;10
9. De Forest;12-4;21;6
10. Mosinee;16-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North Fox Valley Lutheran 3.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran (10);17-0;100;1
2. Brillion;17-0;89;2
3. West Salem;15-1;81;3
4. Prescott;14-2;56;8
5. Lakeside Lutheran;13-3;53;7
6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-3;44;4
7. Saint Thomas More;14-3;41;;5
8. Freedom;14-3;36;6
9. Saint Croix Central;14-2;15;NR
10. Dodgeville;13-3;13;9
Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Northwestern 5, Campbellsport 3.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (6);14-1;90;1
2. Cuba City (1);16-1;88;2
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2);15-3;79;3
4. Roncalli;14-2;66;4
5. River Ridge;16-1;59;6
6. Mineral Point;15-2;50;7
7. Luther;15-2;41;8
(tie) Iola-Scandinavia (1);15-0;41;9
9. St. Joseph;11-3;20;5
10. Stratford;15-1;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Marshall 3, Saint Mary Catholic 3, Marathon 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Randolph (7);14-2;94;3
2. Reedsville (2);15-1;87;1
3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1);17-0;85;4
4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;14-2;64;6
5. Hurley;12-1;50;5
6. Columbus Catholic;13-3;46;2
7. Bangor;14-3;39;7
8. Lourdes Academy;11-4;33;10
9. Flambeau;17-0;25;NR
10. Oakfield;12-4;13;8
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 8, Athens 3, Newman Catholic 3.
Girls basketball
AP Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville (10);17-1;100;1
2. Kettle Moraine;16-2;90;2
3. Appleton East;16-3;75;4
4. Homestead;16-2;64;6
5. Germantown;15-4;56;7
6. Brookfield East;16-3;45;3
7. De Pere;16-3;39;8
8. Arrowhead;14-3;31;5
9. Sun Prairie;14-3;22;9
10. Neenah;12-4;12;10
Others receiving votes: Wausau West 7, Verona Area 6, Kaukauna 3.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsburg Area (9);19-0;99;1
2. Notre Dame (1);16-1;90;2
3. Pius XI;16-2;76;3
4. Beaver Dam;18-2;69;4
5. Union Grove;17-2;56;5
6. New Berlin Eisenhower;13-3;47;6
7. Pewaukee;16-3;45;7
8. Cedarburg;15-3;28;8
9. Mosinee;18-0;26;10
10. Grafton;15-3;7;9
Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 2, Waukesha West 2, Sauk Prairie 1, Menomonie 1, New Berlin West 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Waupun (10);18-1;100;1
2. Freedom;18-0;90;2
3. Prairie du Chien;17-1;80;3
4. Kewaskum;16-2;67;5
5. Edgerton;15-2;57;6
6. Brillion;17-2;54;7
7. West Salem;15-3;33;4
8. Martin Luther;15-4;25;9
(tie) New Holstein;16-3;22;10
10. Milwaukee School of Languages;11-4;12;8
Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 6, Wrightstown 2, Lake Mills 2.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Mineral Point (10);18-0;100;1
2. Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-3;77;3
3. Westfield Area;19-1;76;4
4. Osseo-Fairchild;18-1;61;5
5. La Crosse Aquinas;14-3;52;2
6. Brodhead;17-2;45;7
7. Saint Mary Catholic;17-1;44;8
8. Belleville;15-2;25;9
9. Colfax;15-2;22;6
10. Neillsville;16-2;20;10
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Mishicot 6, Ladysmith 5, Durand 3, Cadott 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Randolph (10);20-0;100;1
2. Assumption;16-3;77;4
3. Bangor;18-1;76;2
(tie) Blair-Taylor;15-1;76;5
5. Highland;16-2;55;6
6. McDonell Central;15-3;51;3
7. Sheboygan Area Luth.;16-2;46;7
8. Northwood;16-0;35;10
9. Belmont;14-3;11;9
10. Hurley;14-3;10;8
Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 4, Oakfield 3, Athens 3, Black Hawk 2, Prairie Farm 1.