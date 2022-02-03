 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 4

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Neenah (10);17-1;100;1

2. De Pere;16-1;89;2

3. Menomonee Falls;15-2;81;3

4. Homestead;12-2;67;5

5. Appleton East;15-3;55;7

6. Madison La Follette;11-3;43;8

7. Eau Claire Memorial;14-3;39;4

8. Waukesha South;13-4;28;10

9. Brookfield Central;12-4;27;6

10. Middleton;12-5;8;9

Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie 2, Racine Case 2, River Falls 2, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9);15-1;98;1

2. La Crosse Central (1);17-1;88;2

3. Whitnall;15-1;77;4

4. Pewaukee;12-3;64;3

5. Milton;15-2;61;5

6. Monroe;14-2;48;7

7. Westosha Central;14-2;38;9

8. Ashwaubenon;14-1;29;10

9. De Forest;12-4;21;6

10. Mosinee;16-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North Fox Valley Lutheran 3.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Lake Country Lutheran (10);17-0;100;1

2. Brillion;17-0;89;2

3. West Salem;15-1;81;3

4. Prescott;14-2;56;8

5. Lakeside Lutheran;13-3;53;7

6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-3;44;4

7. Saint Thomas More;14-3;41;;5

8. Freedom;14-3;36;6

9. Saint Croix Central;14-2;15;NR

10. Dodgeville;13-3;13;9

Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Northwestern 5, Campbellsport 3.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (6);14-1;90;1

2. Cuba City (1);16-1;88;2

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2);15-3;79;3

4. Roncalli;14-2;66;4

5. River Ridge;16-1;59;6

6. Mineral Point;15-2;50;7

7. Luther;15-2;41;8

(tie) Iola-Scandinavia (1);15-0;41;9

9. St. Joseph;11-3;20;5

10. Stratford;15-1;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Marshall 3, Saint Mary Catholic 3, Marathon 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Randolph (7);14-2;94;3

2. Reedsville (2);15-1;87;1

3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1);17-0;85;4

4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;14-2;64;6

5. Hurley;12-1;50;5

6. Columbus Catholic;13-3;46;2

7. Bangor;14-3;39;7

8. Lourdes Academy;11-4;33;10

9. Flambeau;17-0;25;NR

10. Oakfield;12-4;13;8

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 8, Athens 3, Newman Catholic 3.

Girls basketball

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville (10);17-1;100;1

2. Kettle Moraine;16-2;90;2

3. Appleton East;16-3;75;4

4. Homestead;16-2;64;6

5. Germantown;15-4;56;7

6. Brookfield East;16-3;45;3

7. De Pere;16-3;39;8

8. Arrowhead;14-3;31;5

9. Sun Prairie;14-3;22;9

10. Neenah;12-4;12;10

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 7, Verona Area 6, Kaukauna 3.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsburg Area (9);19-0;99;1

2. Notre Dame (1);16-1;90;2

3. Pius XI;16-2;76;3

4. Beaver Dam;18-2;69;4

5. Union Grove;17-2;56;5

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;13-3;47;6

7. Pewaukee;16-3;45;7

8. Cedarburg;15-3;28;8

9. Mosinee;18-0;26;10

10. Grafton;15-3;7;9

Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 2, Waukesha West 2, Sauk Prairie 1, Menomonie 1, New Berlin West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Waupun (10);18-1;100;1

2. Freedom;18-0;90;2

3. Prairie du Chien;17-1;80;3

4. Kewaskum;16-2;67;5

5. Edgerton;15-2;57;6

6. Brillion;17-2;54;7

7. West Salem;15-3;33;4

8. Martin Luther;15-4;25;9

(tie) New Holstein;16-3;22;10

10. Milwaukee School of Languages;11-4;12;8

Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 6, Wrightstown 2, Lake Mills 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Mineral Point (10);18-0;100;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-3;77;3

3. Westfield Area;19-1;76;4

4. Osseo-Fairchild;18-1;61;5

5. La Crosse Aquinas;14-3;52;2

6. Brodhead;17-2;45;7

7. Saint Mary Catholic;17-1;44;8

8. Belleville;15-2;25;9

9. Colfax;15-2;22;6

10. Neillsville;16-2;20;10

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Mishicot 6, Ladysmith 5, Durand 3, Cadott 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Randolph (10);20-0;100;1

2. Assumption;16-3;77;4

3. Bangor;18-1;76;2

(tie) Blair-Taylor;15-1;76;5

5. Highland;16-2;55;6

6. McDonell Central;15-3;51;3

7. Sheboygan Area Luth.;16-2;46;7

8. Northwood;16-0;35;10

9. Belmont;14-3;11;9

10. Hurley;14-3;10;8

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 4, Oakfield 3, Athens 3, Black Hawk 2, Prairie Farm 1.

