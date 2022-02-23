AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 24

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
1. Neenah (9);22-1;90;1
2. Menomonee Falls;21-2;80;2
3. Homestead;21-2;71;3
4. De Pere;21-2;61;4
5. Waukesha South;19-4;50;5
6. Appleton East;19-4;43;6
7. Brookfield Central;18-5;28;7
8. Madison La Follette;15-4;27;8
9. Eau Claire Memorial;18-4;23;9
10. Racine Case;18-5;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Oregon 4, Kimberly 3, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 2.
Division 2
1. La Crosse Central (7);22-1;87;1
2. Pewaukee (2);20-3;78;3
3. Wisconsin Luth.;21-2;72;4
4. Whitnall;21-2;63;2
5. Westosha Central;20-2;57;5
6. Mosinee;21-2;40;6
7. De Forest;19-4;38;8
8. Milton;18-4;22;7
9. Ashwaubenon;18-4;13;9
10. Fox Valley Luth.;19-4;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 5, Medford 4, Oshkosh North 2, Appleton Xavier 1.
Division 3
1. West Salem (9);20-1;90;1
2. Lake Country Luth.;21-2;79;3
3. Prescott;19-2;69;4
4. Saint Thomas More;19-3;59;5
5. Brillion;21-2;55;2
6. Dodgeville;20-3;39;6
7. Kettle Moraine Luth.;19-4;31;7
8. Northwestern;19-3;27;8
8. Freedom;19-4;27;T9
10. Dominican;18-5;9;10
Others receiving votes: Cath. Memorial 3, Columbus 3, Edgewood 2, Racine St. Catherine's 2, Wrightstown 1, Lakeside Luth. 1.
Division 4
1. Sheboygan Luth. (7);21-1;87;1
2. MAS (1);20-3;73;T2
3. River Ridge;22-1;67;T2
4. Mineral Point;21-2;66;4
5. Cuba City;21-2;52;5
6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);22-0;48;6
7. Roncalli;19-3;35;8
8. Luther;20-2;34;7
9. St. Joseph;17-5;9;10
9. Stratford;19-3;9;9
Others receiving votes: Watertown Luther 4, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Marathon 3, Saint Mary Cath. 2, Howards Grove (19-3) 2, Coleman 1.
Division 5
1. Randolph (6);20-2;86;2
2. Wauzeka-Steuben (2);22-0;82;3
3. Reedsville (1);20-2;70;1
4. Columbus Cath.;19-3;61;T4
5. Flambeau;23-1;53;7
6. Hurley;18-3;44;T4
7. Bangor;18-4;28;6
7. Oakfield;18-5;28;9
9. Newman Cath.;16-6;23;8
10. Hustisford;16-5;15;10
Others receiving votes: Seneca 2, Lourdes Acad. 1, Athens 1, Bruce 1.
Girls basketball
AP Poll
Division 1
1. Hortonville (9);22-1;90;1
2. Brookfield East;21-3;75;3
3. Germantown;20-4;72;2
4. Kettle Moraine;21-3;63;4
5. Appleton East;20-4;56;5
6. Homestead;21-3;36;7
7. De Pere;20-4;34;6
8. Arrowhead;19-4;25;9
9. Sun Prairie;20-4;18;8
10. Neenah;19-5;13;10
Others receiving votes: Wausau West 6, Verona 5, Madison La Follette 2.
Division 2
1. Reedsburg (8);24-0;89;1
2. Notre Dame (1);23-1;81;2
3. Pius XI;22-2;68;3
4. Beaver Dam;22-2;62;4
5. Union Grove;21-2;49;5
6. Pewaukee;21-3;45;6
7. Mosinee;23-1;43;8
8. Cedarburg;20-4;25;7
9. South Milwaukee;20-4;13;9
10. New Berlin Eisenhower;17-5;12;10
Others receiving votes: Menomonie 4, Waukesha West 2, Fox Valley Luth. 1, Grafton 1.
Division 3
1. Prairie du Chien (5);23-1;86;2
2. Freedom (3);23-2;82;1
3. Waupun (1);21-3;72;3
4. Kewaskum;21-3;60;6
5. Brillion;21-3;45;7
6. Edgerton;21-3;40;4
7. New Holstein;20-4;38;8
8. West Salem;20-4;27;5
9. Milw. School of Lang.;19-5;22;9
10. Wrightstown;19-5;5;10
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 5, Lake Mills (18-5) 4, Brookfield Acad. 4, Xavier 2, Saint Croix Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Luth. 1.
Division 4
1. Mineral Point (9);24-0;90;1
2. Westfield;23-1;71;3
3. MAS;19-2;70;2
4. Saint Mary Cath.;23-1;49;5
5. Osseo-Fairchild;22-2;47;4
5. Brodhead;22-2;47;6
7. Neillsville;22-2;30;9
8. La Crosse Aq.;19-4;29;7
9. Colfax;22-2;28;8
10. The Prairie School;22-2;22;10
Others receiving votes: Laconia 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Saint Mary's Springs 2, Cadott 1.
Division 5
1. Randolph (9);24-0;90;1
2. Assumption;21-3;72;2
3. Blair-Taylor;23-1;70;3
4. Bangor;23-2;66;4
5. McDonell Central;20-3;51;5
(tie) Northwood;23-0;51;6
7. Hurley;20-4;29;7
8. Highland;21-3;28;T8
9. Belmont;19-4;19;T8
10. Albany;20-4;16;10
Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 3.