agate

AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 24

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

1. Neenah (9);22-1;90;1

2. Menomonee Falls;21-2;80;2

3. Homestead;21-2;71;3

4. De Pere;21-2;61;4

5. Waukesha South;19-4;50;5

6. Appleton East;19-4;43;6

7. Brookfield Central;18-5;28;7

8. Madison La Follette;15-4;27;8

9. Eau Claire Memorial;18-4;23;9

10. Racine Case;18-5;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 4, Kimberly 3, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 2.

Division 2

1. La Crosse Central (7);22-1;87;1

2. Pewaukee (2);20-3;78;3

3. Wisconsin Luth.;21-2;72;4

4. Whitnall;21-2;63;2

5. Westosha Central;20-2;57;5

6. Mosinee;21-2;40;6

7. De Forest;19-4;38;8

8. Milton;18-4;22;7

9. Ashwaubenon;18-4;13;9

10. Fox Valley Luth.;19-4;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 5, Medford 4, Oshkosh North 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 3

1. West Salem (9);20-1;90;1

2. Lake Country Luth.;21-2;79;3

3. Prescott;19-2;69;4

4. Saint Thomas More;19-3;59;5

5. Brillion;21-2;55;2

6. Dodgeville;20-3;39;6

7. Kettle Moraine Luth.;19-4;31;7

8. Northwestern;19-3;27;8

8. Freedom;19-4;27;T9

10. Dominican;18-5;9;10

Others receiving votes: Cath. Memorial 3, Columbus 3, Edgewood 2, Racine St. Catherine's 2, Wrightstown 1, Lakeside Luth. 1.

Division 4

1. Sheboygan Luth. (7);21-1;87;1

2. MAS (1);20-3;73;T2

3. River Ridge;22-1;67;T2

4. Mineral Point;21-2;66;4

5. Cuba City;21-2;52;5

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);22-0;48;6

7. Roncalli;19-3;35;8

8. Luther;20-2;34;7

9. St. Joseph;17-5;9;10

9. Stratford;19-3;9;9

Others receiving votes: Watertown Luther 4, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Marathon 3, Saint Mary Cath. 2, Howards Grove (19-3) 2, Coleman 1.

Division 5

1. Randolph (6);20-2;86;2

2. Wauzeka-Steuben (2);22-0;82;3

3. Reedsville (1);20-2;70;1

4. Columbus Cath.;19-3;61;T4

5. Flambeau;23-1;53;7

6. Hurley;18-3;44;T4

7. Bangor;18-4;28;6

7. Oakfield;18-5;28;9

9. Newman Cath.;16-6;23;8

10. Hustisford;16-5;15;10

Others receiving votes: Seneca 2, Lourdes Acad. 1, Athens 1, Bruce 1.

Girls basketball

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

1. Hortonville (9);22-1;90;1

2. Brookfield East;21-3;75;3

3. Germantown;20-4;72;2

4. Kettle Moraine;21-3;63;4

5. Appleton East;20-4;56;5

6. Homestead;21-3;36;7

7. De Pere;20-4;34;6

8. Arrowhead;19-4;25;9

9. Sun Prairie;20-4;18;8

10. Neenah;19-5;13;10

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 6, Verona 5, Madison La Follette 2.

Division 2

1. Reedsburg (8);24-0;89;1

2. Notre Dame (1);23-1;81;2

3. Pius XI;22-2;68;3

4. Beaver Dam;22-2;62;4

5. Union Grove;21-2;49;5

6. Pewaukee;21-3;45;6

7. Mosinee;23-1;43;8

8. Cedarburg;20-4;25;7

9. South Milwaukee;20-4;13;9

10. New Berlin Eisenhower;17-5;12;10

Others receiving votes: Menomonie 4, Waukesha West 2, Fox Valley Luth. 1, Grafton 1.

Division 3

1. Prairie du Chien (5);23-1;86;2

2. Freedom (3);23-2;82;1

3. Waupun (1);21-3;72;3

4. Kewaskum;21-3;60;6

5. Brillion;21-3;45;7

6. Edgerton;21-3;40;4

7. New Holstein;20-4;38;8

8. West Salem;20-4;27;5

9. Milw. School of Lang.;19-5;22;9

10. Wrightstown;19-5;5;10

Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 5, Lake Mills (18-5) 4, Brookfield Acad. 4, Xavier 2, Saint Croix Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Luth. 1.

Division 4

1. Mineral Point (9);24-0;90;1

2. Westfield;23-1;71;3

3. MAS;19-2;70;2

4. Saint Mary Cath.;23-1;49;5

5. Osseo-Fairchild;22-2;47;4

5. Brodhead;22-2;47;6

7. Neillsville;22-2;30;9

8. La Crosse Aq.;19-4;29;7

9. Colfax;22-2;28;8

10. The Prairie School;22-2;22;10

Others receiving votes: Laconia 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Saint Mary's Springs 2, Cadott 1.

Division 5

1. Randolph (9);24-0;90;1

2. Assumption;21-3;72;2

3. Blair-Taylor;23-1;70;3

4. Bangor;23-2;66;4

5. McDonell Central;20-3;51;5

(tie) Northwood;23-0;51;6

7. Hurley;20-4;29;7

8. Highland;21-3;28;T8

9. Belmont;19-4;19;T8

10. Albany;20-4;16;10

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 3.

