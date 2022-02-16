AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 17

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Neenah (10);21-1;100;1
2. Menomonee Falls;19-2;89;3
3. Homestead;19-2;78;4
4. De Pere;19-2;63;2
5. Waukesha South;17-4;55;7
6. Appleton East;18-4;46;8
7. Brookfield Central;16-5;31;9
8. La Follette;14-4;30;5
9. Eau Claire Mem.;17-4;24;6
10. Sun Prairie;14-6;16;10
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 7, Racine Case 4, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 3, Kimberly 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. La Crosse Cent. (7);20-1;95;1
2. Whitnall;19-1;84;2
3. Pewaukee (2);17-3;82;3
4. Wisconsin Luth.;19-2;66;4
5. Westosha Cent.;18-2;62;8
6. Mosinee (1);20-1;50;9
7. Milton;17-3;36;5
8. De Forest;18-4;34;10
9. Ashwaubenon;17-3;13;7
10. Monroe;17-4;9;6
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Luth. 6, Oshkosh North 6, Wauwatosa West 3, Edgewood 3, Appleton Xavier 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. West Salem (6);19-1;86;2
2. Brillion (3);20-1;80;3
3. Lake Country Luth.;20-2;75;1
4. Prescott;17-2;59;4
5. Saint Thomas More;18-3;57;5
6. Dodgeville;17-3;39;8
7. Kettle Moraine Luth.;17-4;33;9
8. Northwestern;17-3;20;10
9. Freedom;17-4;18;6
10. Dominican;15-4;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Luth. 8, Racine St. Catherine's 8, Saint Croix Central 2, Catholic Mem. 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);19-1;97;1
2. MAS (1);18-3;76;3
(tie) River Ridge;20-1;76;4
4. Mineral Point;19-2;70;5
5. Cuba City;19-2;61;2
6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);20-0;57;6
7. Luther;19-2;47;8
8. Roncalli;17-3;29;7
9. Stratford;18-2;12;10
10. St. Joseph;15-4;10;9
Others receiving votes: Marathon 5, Marshall 3, Darlington 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Saint Mary Catholic 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsville (8);19-1;98;1
2. Randolph (2);18-2;87;2
3. Wauzeka-Steuben;20-0;84;3
4. Hurley;17-2;58;4
(tie) Columbus Catholic;17-3;58;5
6. Bangor;17-3;55;6
7. Flambeau;20-1;40;7
8. Newman Catholic;15-6;22;NR
9. Oakfield;15-5;13;9
(tie) Hustisford;14-5;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Lourdes Acad. 9, Athens 7, Almond-Bancroft 4, Bruce 2.
Girls basketball
AP Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville (10);21-1;100;1
2. Germantown;18-4;76;3
3. Brookfield East;19-3;74;4
4. Kettle Moraine;19-3;68;5
5. Appleton East;19-4;65;2
6. De Pere;19-3;52;6
7. Homestead;17-3;36;8
8. Sun Prairie;19-3;31;9
9. Arrowhead;17-4;28;7
10. Neenah;16-5;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Wausau West 5, Verona 4, La Follette 3, Kaukauna 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsburg (9);23-0;99;1
2. Notre Dame (1);21-1;91;2
3. Pius XI;20-2;76;3
4. Beaver Dam;21-2;70;4
5. Union Grove;21-2;56;5
6. Pewaukee;20-3;54;6
7. Cedarburg;19-3;38;7
8. Mosinee;21-1;27;8
9. South Milwaukee;20-3;15;NR
10. New Berlin Eisenhower;15-5;12;9
Others receiving votes: Grafton 5, Menomonie 5, Waukesha West 2.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Freedom (10);22-0;100;2
2. Prairie du Chien;21-1;84;3
2. Waupun;21-2;84;1
4. Edgerton;20-2;72;5
5. West Salem;18-3;52;6
6. Kewaskum;19-3;46;4
7. Brillion;20-3;42;8
8. New Holstein;19-4;29;9
9. Milw. School of Lang.;15-5;16;10
10. Wrightstown;18-4;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 10, Martin Luther 4.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Mineral Point (10);23-0;100;1
2. MAS;17-2;77;2
3. Westfield Area;21-1;76;3
4. Osseo-Fairchild;22-1;65;4
5. Saint Mary Catholic;21-1;55;5
6. Brodhead;20-2;49;6
7. La Crosse Aquinas;17-4;33;7
8. Colfax;18-2;30;8
9. Neillsville;20-2;28;9
10. The Prairie School;20-2;24;10
Others receiving votes: Belleville 3, Fall Creek 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Cadott 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Randolph (10);23-0;100;1
2. Assumption;19-3;81;2
3. Blair-Taylor;21-1;78;3
4. Bangor;21-2;73;4
5. McDonell Central;19-3;61;6
6. Northwood;21-0;54;7
7. Hurley;18-3;30;9
8. Highland;19-3;26;5
(tie) Belmont;17-4;26;8
10. Albany;19-4;17;10
Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 4.