AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 17

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Neenah (10);21-1;100;1

2. Menomonee Falls;19-2;89;3

3. Homestead;19-2;78;4

4. De Pere;19-2;63;2

5. Waukesha South;17-4;55;7

6. Appleton East;18-4;46;8

7. Brookfield Central;16-5;31;9

8. La Follette;14-4;30;5

9. Eau Claire Mem.;17-4;24;6

10. Sun Prairie;14-6;16;10

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 7, Racine Case 4, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 3, Kimberly 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. La Crosse Cent. (7);20-1;95;1

2. Whitnall;19-1;84;2

3. Pewaukee (2);17-3;82;3

4. Wisconsin Luth.;19-2;66;4

5. Westosha Cent.;18-2;62;8

6. Mosinee (1);20-1;50;9

7. Milton;17-3;36;5

8. De Forest;18-4;34;10

9. Ashwaubenon;17-3;13;7

10. Monroe;17-4;9;6

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Luth. 6, Oshkosh North 6, Wauwatosa West 3, Edgewood 3, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. West Salem (6);19-1;86;2

2. Brillion (3);20-1;80;3

3. Lake Country Luth.;20-2;75;1

4. Prescott;17-2;59;4

5. Saint Thomas More;18-3;57;5

6. Dodgeville;17-3;39;8

7. Kettle Moraine Luth.;17-4;33;9

8. Northwestern;17-3;20;10

9. Freedom;17-4;18;6

10. Dominican;15-4;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Luth. 8, Racine St. Catherine's 8, Saint Croix Central 2, Catholic Mem. 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);19-1;97;1

2. MAS (1);18-3;76;3

(tie) River Ridge;20-1;76;4

4. Mineral Point;19-2;70;5

5. Cuba City;19-2;61;2

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);20-0;57;6

7. Luther;19-2;47;8

8. Roncalli;17-3;29;7

9. Stratford;18-2;12;10

10. St. Joseph;15-4;10;9

Others receiving votes: Marathon 5, Marshall 3, Darlington 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsville (8);19-1;98;1

2. Randolph (2);18-2;87;2

3. Wauzeka-Steuben;20-0;84;3

4. Hurley;17-2;58;4

(tie) Columbus Catholic;17-3;58;5

6. Bangor;17-3;55;6

7. Flambeau;20-1;40;7

8. Newman Catholic;15-6;22;NR

9. Oakfield;15-5;13;9

(tie) Hustisford;14-5;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Lourdes Acad. 9, Athens 7, Almond-Bancroft 4, Bruce 2.

Girls basketball

AP Poll

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville (10);21-1;100;1

2. Germantown;18-4;76;3

3. Brookfield East;19-3;74;4

4. Kettle Moraine;19-3;68;5

5. Appleton East;19-4;65;2

6. De Pere;19-3;52;6

7. Homestead;17-3;36;8

8. Sun Prairie;19-3;31;9

9. Arrowhead;17-4;28;7

10. Neenah;16-5;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 5, Verona 4, La Follette 3, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsburg (9);23-0;99;1

2. Notre Dame (1);21-1;91;2

3. Pius XI;20-2;76;3

4. Beaver Dam;21-2;70;4

5. Union Grove;21-2;56;5

6. Pewaukee;20-3;54;6

7. Cedarburg;19-3;38;7

8. Mosinee;21-1;27;8

9. South Milwaukee;20-3;15;NR

10. New Berlin Eisenhower;15-5;12;9

Others receiving votes: Grafton 5, Menomonie 5, Waukesha West 2.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Freedom (10);22-0;100;2

2. Prairie du Chien;21-1;84;3

2. Waupun;21-2;84;1

4. Edgerton;20-2;72;5

5. West Salem;18-3;52;6

6. Kewaskum;19-3;46;4

7. Brillion;20-3;42;8

8. New Holstein;19-4;29;9

9. Milw. School of Lang.;15-5;16;10

10. Wrightstown;18-4;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 10, Martin Luther 4.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Mineral Point (10);23-0;100;1

2. MAS;17-2;77;2

3. Westfield Area;21-1;76;3

4. Osseo-Fairchild;22-1;65;4

5. Saint Mary Catholic;21-1;55;5

6. Brodhead;20-2;49;6

7. La Crosse Aquinas;17-4;33;7

8. Colfax;18-2;30;8

9. Neillsville;20-2;28;9

10. The Prairie School;20-2;24;10

Others receiving votes: Belleville 3, Fall Creek 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Cadott 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Randolph (10);23-0;100;1

2. Assumption;19-3;81;2

3. Blair-Taylor;21-1;78;3

4. Bangor;21-2;73;4

5. McDonell Central;19-3;61;6

6. Northwood;21-0;54;7

7. Hurley;18-3;30;9

8. Highland;19-3;26;5

(tie) Belmont;17-4;26;8

10. Albany;19-4;17;10

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 4.

