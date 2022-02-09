 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 10

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 8, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Neenah (9);19-1;90;1

2. De Pere;18-1;80;2

3. Menomonee Falls;16-2;72;3

4. Homestead;17-2;62;4

5. Mad. La Follette;13-3;50;6

6. Eau Claire Mem.;16-3;45;7

7. Waukesha South;15-4;35;8

8. Appleton East;16-4;27;5

9. Brookfield Central;13-5;11;9

10. Sun Prairie;12-6;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Case 5, Waunakee 4, River Falls 2, Marshfield 2, Middleton 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. La Crosse Cent. (6);18-1;85;2

2. Whitnall;17-1;73;3

3. Pewaukee (2);15-3;71;4

4. Wisconsin Luth.;16-2;64;1

5. Milton;16-2;49;5

6. Monroe;16-2;39;6

7. Ashwaubenon;17-1;33;8

8. Westosha Central;16-2;30;7

9. Mosinee (1);18-1;28;10

10. De Forest;14-4;16;9

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 3.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Lake Country Luth. (6);19-1;87;1

2. West Salem (2);18-1;80;3

3. Brillion (1);18-1;66;2

4. Prescott;16-2;61;4

5. Saint Thomas More;16-3;54;7

6. Freedom;16-3;47;8

7. Lakeside Luth.;14-4;28;5

8. Dodgeville;15-3;26;10

9. Kettle Moraine Luth.;15-4;17;6

10. Northwestern;14-3;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 4, Columbus 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Sheboygan Luth. (6);17-1;85;1

2. Cuba City (1);18-1;80;2

3. MAS (1);16-3;69;3

4. River Ridge;18-1;62;5

5. Mineral Point;17-2;51;6

6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);17-0;38;T7

7. Luther;17-2;27;T7

8. Roncalli;15-3;32;4

9. St. Joseph;13-3;28;9

10. Stratford;16-3;5;10

Others receiving votes: Marathon 4, Saint Mary Cath. 2, Darlington 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsville (3);17-1;83;2

2. Randolph (5);16-2;82;1

3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1);19-0;76;3

4. Hurley;14-2;56;5

5. Columbus Cath.;14-3;48;6

6. Bangor;16-3;45;7

7. Flambeau;19-0;42;9

8. Green Bay NEW Luth.;14-3;32;4

9. Oakfield;14-4;18;10

10. Lourdes Acad.;12-5;4;8

(tie) Newman Cath.;14-6;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Athens 3, Hustisford 1, Cassville 1.

Girls basketball

AP Poll

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 8, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Hortonville (9);19-1;90;1

2. Appleton East;18-3;77;3

3. Germantown;17-4;61;5

4. Brookfield East;18-3;59;6

5. Kettle Moraine;17-3;52;2

6. De Pere;17-3;44;7

7. Arrowhead;15-3;36;8

8. Homestead;17-3;32;4

9. Sun Prairie;16-3;27;9

10. Verona;16-3;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Neenah 5, Kaukauna 2, Wausau West 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Reedsburg (7);21-0;88;1

2. Notre Dame (1);19-1;81;2

3. Pius XI;18-2;66;3

4. Beaver Dam;19-2;62;4

5. Union Grove;19-2;54;5

6. Pewaukee;18-3;44;7

7. Cedarburg;17-3;31;8

(tie) Mosinee (1);20-0;31;9

9. New Berlin Eisenhower;14-4;24;6

10. Grafton;17-3;8;10

Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 4, Menomonie 1, Waukesha West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Waupun (8);20-1;89;1

2. Freedom (1);20-0;82;2

3. Prairie du Chien;19-1;72;3

4. Kewaskum;18-2;62;4

5. Edgerton;17-2;54;5

6. West Salem;17-3;43;7

7. Martin Luther;16-4;29;T8

8. Brillion;18-3;26;6

9. New Holstein;17-4;14;T8

10. Milw. School of Lang.;14-5;7;10

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6, Watertown Luther Prep 5, Lake Mills 4, Cath. Memorial 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Mineral Point (9);21-0;90;1

2. MAS;17-2;71;2

3. Westfield Area;20-1;67;3

4. Osseo-Fairchild;20-1;58;4

5. Saint Mary Cath.;19-1;44;7

6. Brodhead;18-2;42;6

7. La Crosse Aquinas;15-4;30;5

8. Colfax;18-2;29;9

9. Neillsville;18-2;23;10

10. The Prairie School;18-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Belleville 11, Mishicot 8, Ladysmith 6, Cadott 2, Oconto 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;LastWeek

1. Randolph (8);21-0;80;1

2. Assumption;17-3;65;2

3. Blair-Taylor;18-1;61;T3

4. Bangor;20-2;55;T3

5. Highland;18-2;45;5

6. McDonell Central;16-3;43;6

7. Northwood;19-0;36;8

8. Belmont;15-4;20;9

9. Hurley;17-3;17;10

10. Albany;17-4;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Luth. 6, Black Hawk 3, Athens 1.

