AP High School Basketball Poll for Feb 10

AP Poll
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 8, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Neenah (9);19-1;90;1
2. De Pere;18-1;80;2
3. Menomonee Falls;16-2;72;3
4. Homestead;17-2;62;4
5. Mad. La Follette;13-3;50;6
6. Eau Claire Mem.;16-3;45;7
7. Waukesha South;15-4;35;8
8. Appleton East;16-4;27;5
9. Brookfield Central;13-5;11;9
10. Sun Prairie;12-6;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Racine Case 5, Waunakee 4, River Falls 2, Marshfield 2, Middleton 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. La Crosse Cent. (6);18-1;85;2
2. Whitnall;17-1;73;3
3. Pewaukee (2);15-3;71;4
4. Wisconsin Luth.;16-2;64;1
5. Milton;16-2;49;5
6. Monroe;16-2;39;6
7. Ashwaubenon;17-1;33;8
8. Westosha Central;16-2;30;7
9. Mosinee (1);18-1;28;10
10. De Forest;14-4;16;9
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 3.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Lake Country Luth. (6);19-1;87;1
2. West Salem (2);18-1;80;3
3. Brillion (1);18-1;66;2
4. Prescott;16-2;61;4
5. Saint Thomas More;16-3;54;7
6. Freedom;16-3;47;8
7. Lakeside Luth.;14-4;28;5
8. Dodgeville;15-3;26;10
9. Kettle Moraine Luth.;15-4;17;6
10. Northwestern;14-3;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 4, Columbus 2.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Sheboygan Luth. (6);17-1;85;1
2. Cuba City (1);18-1;80;2
3. MAS (1);16-3;69;3
4. River Ridge;18-1;62;5
5. Mineral Point;17-2;51;6
6. Iola-Scandinavia (1);17-0;38;T7
7. Luther;17-2;27;T7
8. Roncalli;15-3;32;4
9. St. Joseph;13-3;28;9
10. Stratford;16-3;5;10
Others receiving votes: Marathon 4, Saint Mary Cath. 2, Darlington 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsville (3);17-1;83;2
2. Randolph (5);16-2;82;1
3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1);19-0;76;3
4. Hurley;14-2;56;5
5. Columbus Cath.;14-3;48;6
6. Bangor;16-3;45;7
7. Flambeau;19-0;42;9
8. Green Bay NEW Luth.;14-3;32;4
9. Oakfield;14-4;18;10
10. Lourdes Acad.;12-5;4;8
(tie) Newman Cath.;14-6;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Athens 3, Hustisford 1, Cassville 1.
Girls basketball
AP Poll
Division 1
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Hortonville (9);19-1;90;1
2. Appleton East;18-3;77;3
3. Germantown;17-4;61;5
4. Brookfield East;18-3;59;6
5. Kettle Moraine;17-3;52;2
6. De Pere;17-3;44;7
7. Arrowhead;15-3;36;8
8. Homestead;17-3;32;4
9. Sun Prairie;16-3;27;9
10. Verona;16-3;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Neenah 5, Kaukauna 2, Wausau West 2.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Reedsburg (7);21-0;88;1
2. Notre Dame (1);19-1;81;2
3. Pius XI;18-2;66;3
4. Beaver Dam;19-2;62;4
5. Union Grove;19-2;54;5
6. Pewaukee;18-3;44;7
7. Cedarburg;17-3;31;8
(tie) Mosinee (1);20-0;31;9
9. New Berlin Eisenhower;14-4;24;6
10. Grafton;17-3;8;10
Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 4, Menomonie 1, Waukesha West 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Waupun (8);20-1;89;1
2. Freedom (1);20-0;82;2
3. Prairie du Chien;19-1;72;3
4. Kewaskum;18-2;62;4
5. Edgerton;17-2;54;5
6. West Salem;17-3;43;7
7. Martin Luther;16-4;29;T8
8. Brillion;18-3;26;6
9. New Holstein;17-4;14;T8
10. Milw. School of Lang.;14-5;7;10
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6, Watertown Luther Prep 5, Lake Mills 4, Cath. Memorial 2.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Mineral Point (9);21-0;90;1
2. MAS;17-2;71;2
3. Westfield Area;20-1;67;3
4. Osseo-Fairchild;20-1;58;4
5. Saint Mary Cath.;19-1;44;7
6. Brodhead;18-2;42;6
7. La Crosse Aquinas;15-4;30;5
8. Colfax;18-2;29;9
9. Neillsville;18-2;23;10
10. The Prairie School;18-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Belleville 11, Mishicot 8, Ladysmith 6, Cadott 2, Oconto 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;LastWeek
1. Randolph (8);21-0;80;1
2. Assumption;17-3;65;2
3. Blair-Taylor;18-1;61;T3
4. Bangor;20-2;55;T3
5. Highland;18-2;45;5
6. McDonell Central;16-3;43;6
7. Northwood;19-0;36;8
8. Belmont;15-4;20;9
9. Hurley;17-3;17;10
10. Albany;17-4;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Luth. 6, Black Hawk 3, Athens 1.