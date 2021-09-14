 Skip to main content
AP football poll for Sept. 15
agate

AP football poll for Sept. 15

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Franklin (7);4-0;96;1

2. Muskego (3);4-0;89;2

3. Sun Prairie;4-0;79;3

4. Kimberly;4-0;69;4

5. Waunakee;4-0;61;5

6. DeForest;4-0;50;6

7. Wauwatosa West;4-0;27;10

8. Mukwonago;3-1;21;7

9. Hartland Arrowhead;3-1;11;NR

10. Appleton North;2-2;9;9

  Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.

 Medium Division (301-899) 

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (8);4-0;97;1

2. Lake Country Lutheran;4-0;85;2

3. Ellsworth (2);4-0;73;3

4. Amherst;4-0;67;4

5. Stratford;4-0;55;5

6. Lodi;4-0;47;6

7. Northwestern;4-0;36;7

8. Luxemburg-Casco - 4-0 33 8

†9. Freedom;4-0;28;9

10. Edgewood;4-0;21;10

 Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

 Small Division (300 and lower) 

;School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Regis (9);4-0;98;1

2. Colby (1);4-0;88;2

3. Cumberland;4-0;76;3

4. Bangor;3-0;63;5

5. Cedar Grove-Belgium;4-0;51;6

6. Abbotsford;4-0;38;7

7. Reedsville;4-0;32;8

8. Marshall;4-0;28;9

9. Edgar;2-2;22;4

10. Durand;4-0;15;10

 Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.

