AP football poll for Sept. 15

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Franklin (7);4-0;96;1
2. Muskego (3);4-0;89;2
3. Sun Prairie;4-0;79;3
4. Kimberly;4-0;69;4
5. Waunakee;4-0;61;5
6. DeForest;4-0;50;6
7. Wauwatosa West;4-0;27;10
8. Mukwonago;3-1;21;7
9. Hartland Arrowhead;3-1;11;NR
10. Appleton North;2-2;9;9
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 8. Baraboo 7. Homestead 7. Union Grove 6. Waukesha West 3. Stevens Point 2. Oak Creek 2. New Richmond 1. Brookfield East 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial (8);4-0;97;1
2. Lake Country Lutheran;4-0;85;2
3. Ellsworth (2);4-0;73;3
4. Amherst;4-0;67;4
5. Stratford;4-0;55;5
6. Lodi;4-0;47;6
7. Northwestern;4-0;36;7
8. Luxemburg-Casco - 4-0 33 8
†9. Freedom;4-0;28;9
10. Edgewood;4-0;21;10
Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
;School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Regis (9);4-0;98;1
2. Colby (1);4-0;88;2
3. Cumberland;4-0;76;3
4. Bangor;3-0;63;5
5. Cedar Grove-Belgium;4-0;51;6
6. Abbotsford;4-0;38;7
7. Reedsville;4-0;32;8
8. Marshall;4-0;28;9
9. Edgar;2-2;22;4
10. Durand;4-0;15;10
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Cuba City 6. Highland 6. Hurley 6. Racine Lutheran 5. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.