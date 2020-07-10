NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Antonique J Carter, 900 block of Wilson Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Antonique J Carter, 900 block of Wilson Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.