Antonio Wilder-Lackey Jr., 300 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer.