Antonio Rhinehouse
Antonio Rhinehouse

Antonio Rhinehouse

Antonio Rhinehouse, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

