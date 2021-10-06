 Skip to main content
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

