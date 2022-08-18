Antonio Jaimes

Laura Ann Walker, the attorney for the teen against whom charges were dropped, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime. The prosecutor then "did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.” However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge her client. “I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint."