 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Antonio I. Tellez

  • 0
Antonio Tellez

Antonio I. Tellez, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News